In Spain they reveal the reason why Ferran Torres’ shirt did not have a sports emblem or signature

Referee checks uniforms before game, but specifics aren’t on the radar

Barcelona tied at one goal with Napoli in the Europa League. In the countryside, Fernando Torres he scored for the culé team, but the striker also drew attention for another reason.

The player appeared in the second stage with a ‘different’ shirt from the one used by the rest of his teammates. Torres’ kit had neither the Barcelona crest nor the logo of Nike, the club’s supplier of sporting goods.

Ferran Torres with the Barcelona shirt without a shield or sports brand Getty Images

Was it a boycott? Did the symbols fall to the grass? Nothing of that. According to the newspaper Sports worldthe shirt arrived with a manufacturing defect.

Soccer players usually get two jerseys for a soccer game. The one that Torres wore in the first half was normal, with the emblems of the club and the brand that the squad wears.

However, in the second part he wore the shirt that had manufacturing defects. And the error was ‘exposed’ in the celebration of his entry.

The commentator for the channels of Disney, Renata Ruel explained all the confusion. Did Ferran Torres commit any irregularity? According to Renata, no. He had the mandatory kit for a match: shirt, shorts, socks, shin guards and appropriate footwear.

The uniform is a norm that everyone must respect. In this case, the shirt Fernando Torres it was the same model used by his colleagues, despite the manufacturing defect.

The referee checks the uniforms before the game, but the specific details are not on the radar. What could result in a penalty is when the shirt has something that the regulations of a championship do not allow. For example, in the Club World Cupthe teams wear a ‘clean’ jersey, with only the main sponsor and no messages on the jersey.