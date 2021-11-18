In Spain without green pass infections among the lowest in Europe and vaccinations above 80%. The secret? Mild climate and strong confidence in doctors

The new wave of pandemic which is investing the European continent has caused the collapse of health systems in nations such as Bulgaria And Romania and the return of restrictions in states such as Austria And Netherlands. Much of Europe is in trouble, but some are resisting better of others. Among these stands out the Spain which, with an incidence equal to 62 cases every 100 thousand inhabitants in the last seven days, is in the lowest places for the prevalence of the virus. THE employment rates of the ordinary and intensive care wards are around 5 percent in almost all the Autonomous Communities, the number of daily deaths is relatively low. The slight deterioration of the last few weeks it is not comparable to that of the rest of Europe.

The Digital Covid Certificate (declined in Italy in green pass) is practically unknown in Spain and is used solely for travel abroad, in discos And big events in Catalonia, in the Balearics and in Galicia. This measure, adopted by other governments in Europe, never took off in the Iberian Peninsula for a very simple reason: the opposition manifested by regional courts called to express themselves towards him. Several “enterprising” regions such as Andalusia, Cantabria, Galicia and Canary Islands they had to do reverse and retrace your steps. The absence of the green certificate, however, is offset by another element. There vaccination coverage he passed it 80 percent of the population and touched peaks of 99 percent among over 70. The lack of widespread vaccination hesitation (and movement No Vax on a large scale) combined with a well-structured inoculation program has paid off. Also the youngest, albeit to a lesser extent, they were immunized and this contributed to blocking some of the outbreaks in meeting places. The mild climate favored the meetings outdoors and not indoors paddling, at least temporarily, against the virus e the use of masks in public places it has never been abandoned.

The strength of the Spanish healthcare system has been there key for the success of the vaccination campaign and the confidence nurtured by the population towards medical institutions created additional positive effects as confirmed by Josep Lobera, professor of Sociology at the Autonomous University of Madrid. The Spaniards traditionally have one strong confidence in vaccines and this attitude has resulted benefits also to preparations against Covid-19. The data was highlighted by a study carried out byImperial College from London according to which as many as 79 percent of people have a positive opinion of the vaccine. The fact that 55 per cent of citizens between 25 and 29 live with a family has reinforced the social solidarity and prompted many young people to get vaccinated while the government’s proactive stance thwarted i conspiracies that elsewhere have been successful.

The restart of the pandemic in Europe with the arrival of the cold prompted the experts to ask themselves some questions about the future of the health emergency. For Margarita del Val, virologist and member of the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (Csic) whose interview for Canal Sur was reported by El Economista, “All people will sooner or later become infected with Covid-19” and this is not necessarily bad news. In the case of the vaccinated it will be an asymptomatic infection or mild which will lead to “a reinforcement of immunity ”and a“ refresh of the immune memory ”. The scenario is favorable and positive for those who have received the vaccine but despite the prospects are good “we must continue to follow with caution“What will happen. Manuel Franco, epidemiologist and researcher at the University of Alcala, warned that the sixth wave could come soon and, probably, Spain is already immersed in it while César Carballo, emergency room doctor, looks with concern at the Christmas meetings and suggests implementing the Covid certified in restaurants, sporting events and at night to avoid serious consequences.