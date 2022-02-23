‘In Spanish wey’; JC Chávez ignores a reporter who speaks to him in English

Midtime Editorial

Julio Cesar Chavez has been characterized by its great fights, titles obtained and because the English language is not his fortebecause after the Fight from James Ma guide against D’Mitrius Ballard, this weekend,’contempt‘ yet reporter for speaking to him in English, asking him to better do it in Spanish.

The César de Boxeo held a good number of his fights in America and the language English is nothing foreign to him, but normally he prefers to speak and express himself in Spanish, so this time ‘he did the ugly ‘to a reporter, which must have been very uncomfortable.

JC Chávez ‘ignores’ reporter for question in English

After the function box where he fought Jtoim Munguia, Chavez came out of the arena in Tijuana and went besieged by multiple reporterswhere he took some photos and then this awkward moment happened.

A reporterAmerican in appearance approaches Chavez and you question that he to what rival would prefer for Canelo Álvarez, knowing that the Tapatío would plan to fight three times in this 2022, so his answer generated laughter given that he said it as a joke and not as an attack.

“I don’t know kid… talk to me in Spanish wey”, commented Chavez between laughs, after babbling and passing by all those present.

How did Julio Cesar Chavez react?

different reporters repeated the question, trying to translate it, worse JC Chavez never stopped to answer he even got confused, because he thought the question was for him, as if to fight again.

Finally and getting to his truck, a woman translated the question clearly and they are roundabouts, so now yes the legend answered what awaits in the immediate future for Canelo Álvarez.

“all rivals what do they put they are difficultthey are hard for him. Of course, I think that nobody beats Canelo right now. The only one who can give him more fight is (David) Benavidez. I’m not saying I beat him, but It is the most complicated right now,” Julio César Chávez commented to the cameras.

