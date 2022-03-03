in spring the lipstick with an automatic good face effect is worn

We chose the word simplicity to summarize spring beauty trends. If we talk about finishing, Maribel Nadal recently demonstrated in Madrid that to get a ultra flattering guest look no complicated smokies or tweaking of features contouring. Or Blanca Suárez, who does dare with the smokey eyeshowever, the result is so light and harmonic because match the eyeshadows to the color of her hair. And as a culmination of simplicity (although this time in terms of the time you will need to get ready) the lip tint that brightens the face instantly returns and that Emily Ratajkowski, Hiba Abouk and Katie Holmes have already worn.

Emily Ratajkowski or how to wear red during the day

The model and actress has gone for a walk through the streets of New York with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear and in the process has shown that red can also work with everyday looks. The key is to focus all attention on the lips and leave the skin and eyes natural.. Of course, Emily has already revealed on more than one occasion that she has a weakness for blush and she applies it with the most rejuvenating technique of all: in a horizontal one that goes from one cheek to the other passing through the center of the nose to imitate how the face tans after a day at the beach. As for the color of blusheach woman knows which one suits her best, although an infallible trick is to combine it with lipstick as the celebrities with her blush in a reddish key.

Hiba Abouk’s night look

Not even a month has passed since the actress gave birth to her second child, Naím, and she has just attended the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week in a makeup that hides in a few minutes the typical fatigue of the first months of motherhood: red lips and eyes enhanced by strategic touches of highlighter. The best thing about this off-road women’s look is that the step-by-step is as simple as smudging an iridescent shimmer eyeshadow like Hiba’s at the corner of your tear duct and under the arch of your brows and applying a red perfectly drawing the outline of the mouth. That of the actress, for example, has bluish nuances that achieve the optical effect of whiter teeth.

As an extra detail that focuses all the attention on the lips, Hiba has pulled her hair completely back and has worn a three-strand XL braid, the look that takes years for its fresh and youthful style. In addition, the “wet effect” finish of the hairstyle ensures that not a strand falls out of place throughout the night.

Katie Holmes and the red that best suits brown hair

Finally, Katie Holmes has been photographed in New York with a white suit jacket that highlights her tan and a natural key makeup in which what stands out are the lips that she wears in the raspberry red that looks so good on those who have brown hair and brown skin: “The reds that best suit them are the intense ones with a violet or cherry baseFor example, burgundy or crimson are the best allies to enhance your skin tone,” says make-up artist Cristina Lobato. As for the rest of the look, the actress subtracts formality from her two-piece double-breasted jacket with a hairstyle of textured waves. that multiplies the volume and achieves a carefree finish.