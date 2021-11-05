In Stockholm for the return of Abba, on the trail of the famous quartet doing vintage shopping

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the Beatles, before Madonna and Michael Jackson, while Borg was winning his first final at Wimbledon and a cold northern country was still a prisoner of the icon of the red house clinging to the endless forests, two musicians in love with two singers, a brunette, the other blonde, they were fighting with a well-known brand of canned fish, Abba Seafood, to call themselves ABBA, from the initials of their names. It was the seventies. Sweden was an austere place, dominated by fascinating but taciturn icons (Ingmar Bergman, Stenmark, Borg, Ingrig Bergman) and by the protective blanket of social democratic welfare. The musician Björn Ulvaeus he had met the singer Agnetha Faltskog, the coolest B-side of pop to come, at a country festival; Benny Andersson would have met Anni-Frid Lyngstad on the radio, both invited to the Midnight Hour program. They ended up falling in love.

ABBA Museum installation Voyage

From Waterloo to Mamma Mia: the successes at the ABBA Museum

Their story, starting with the victory at the Eurovision in Brighton in 1974 with Waterloo, to continue with the resounding success of Mamma mia, SOS and Fernando who in 1976 climbed the rankings of 12 countries in a whisker, is told in the multicolored rooms. of the ABBA Museum opened in 2013 on the island of Djurgarden, in Stockholm, inside a larger museum of pop music, the Swedish Hall of Fame. A stage to be rediscovered. Almost 40 years after leaving the scene, divorces and 380 million records sold, ABBA return on November 8th with the new album Voyage told in the museum’s latest installation, inaugurated in September. A good reason to plan a weekend in Stockholm, between locations of those years and vintage addresses, in the city that turns, enveloped by the lights on the windowsills and the scent of cinnamon, towards winter.

Abba boots

From the moon with amazement: boots, wedges and maxi paw

Let’s start with the museum. In the name of nostalgia, an exceptional collection of memorabilia is crowded here: newspaper clippings, photographs, gold and platinum records, interviews and TV clips, as well as the reconstruction of the Polar Studio in the Kungsholmen neighborhood, where ABBA, engineers of easy listening and urban pop, recorded all the albums. The highlight pieces of the collection are the dresses: knee-high boots with wedges and heels 10, necklines and sequins, minidresses with prints of big blue and yellow cats, gypsy skirts, very tight-fitting trousers with maxi paws that Meryl Streep he wanted for himself in the film adaptation of the musical Oh Mama. ABBA didn’t like to travel or sing live. The clothes therefore had to surprise in every video or photographic image. They were their first marketing tool. It must have seemed that they came, each time different, from the Moon.

In the footsteps of ABBA between the islands of Stockholm

Beyond the museum there is still a lot to ring. A scene from ABBA the Movie was shot in a room at the Sheraton in the Norrmalm neighborhood. Other scenes were set in the park of Drottningholm Palace, the royal residence partly open to the public. Not far away, always a Norrmalm there is the Kugliga Opena, the Opera, where in 1976, for the bachelor party of Carlo Gustavo XVI, the first royal to marry a bourgeois, Silvia Renate Sommerlath known at the Munich Olympics, the group performed for the first time with Dancing Queen (the only one of the songs of the group that came to climb the American hit) wearing medieval clothes. On the green island of Djurgarden, in addition to the ABBA Museum, there are the many locations chosen for the covers and videos, including the Sjohistoriska, the National Maritime Museum, and the exceptional open-air museum of Skansen which tells, with the reconstruction of houses and farms from all over the country, the evolution of Swedish rural architecture from 1700 onwards. Inside the atelier Kronenberg del museum the shots for the cover of the Visitors album were set.

The Old Town and the Musical Hotel on the Art Deco cinema

In the Old Town, the fascinating islet of Gamla Stan, you are happy to walk along the alley of Baggensgatan where, at no. 21, Benny and Anni-Frid lived together in a two-story apartment that was reached by 99 steps. In the living room of the house they were the protagonists, in 1976, of a commercial for a Japanese appliance company that caused a notable sensation in which it was Benny who was vacuuming and Anni-Frid lazing on the sofa. You can listen to all the Greatest Hits of ABBA in the rooms of the Hotel Rival opened by Benny Andersson on the square of Mariatoriet, in the working-class and post-industrial district of Södermalm, the first to embrace, years ago, a hipster aesthetic to become a good retreat for artists, writers and journalists. With the carpet on the theme of movie stars, the rooms with a linear design, the hotel is spread over the upper floors of the Art Déco Rival theater, an old cinema from the 1930s, where in July 2008, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and the full ABBA, the premiere of Mamma Mia film was held.