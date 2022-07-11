In ‘Stranger Things’, Eduardo Franco distributes pizzas and laughs

Read in Spanish

the gang of stranger things in Lenora Hills, California, he is in danger: shots are fired and an officer bleeds to death. The camera abruptly changes to the image of someone who does not know what is happening before their eyes. Argyle, played by Eduardo Franco, pulls up to the Byers’ house as the catchy reggae hit “Pass the Dutchie” plays in his pizza delivery van.

“The Byers are having a party and they don’t invite me?” he asks. “That’s not cool at all.”

Argyle, the gang leader who “smokes stinky plants,” as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) puts it, serves as comic relief in the show’s scariest season, his light-hearted energy offsetting the dark forces lurking in the background. cluster.

“Argyle delivers pizzas and sometimes gets carried away with hallucinogens,” Franco said in a recent video interview. “That’s the perfect combination: always have food hot and ready, and a little grass.”

Franco is one of the most prominent additions to the cast of Season 4 and has carved out a role that will be an unnerving, yet hilarious, tension release. However, Argyle transcends the junkie friend stereotype and adds a bit of heart to the story, mainly in the form of his sweet friendship with Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), although admittedly this often implies that the duo are on drugs. to no more power.

Franco’s most prominent role before Argyle was in the Olivia Wilde comedy, night of the nerds, in which he plays Theo, a 20-year-old high school senior who is hired to work as a programmer at Google. That performance led to his current job: Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in stranger thingssaw Franco in the film and suggested him for the character.

Franco spoke from Biarritz, France, where he was visiting as part of a collaboration of stranger things with Quiksilver, the surf culture brand, which provided much of Argyle’s wardrobe. In conversation, it was apparent that he is more cunning than his character, but just as funny and casual, allowing him to swear as freely as Argyle smokes his stinky plants.

In the interview, Franco talked about his inspiration to play the character and what it meant to “marinate in the discomfort” that comes with being the show’s stoner. Below are edited snippets of the conversation.

What was it about Argyle’s character that caught your attention?

I loved that it could bring a breath of fresh air to the chaos that occurs in the series. It’s usually insane, and he hoped it could serve as “the laugh-out-loud moment, after the constant tension for the last 45 minutes.”

Argyle provides a reliable humorous touch, but transcends the pot-buddy stereotype. (Netflix)

Have you been inspired by any cinematographic marijuana user of the past?

Sean Penn is always on my mind in student pranks. My initial approach was to be completely crazy all the time, like the character, not like Eduardo, the actor. I wanted Argyle to be clueless: when someone says, “Oh my God, Argyle, we’ve got to get out of here!” I’d be like, “Huh?” But I know that because of the energy and the adrenaline of the scenes, that wasn’t always going to work.

How old is the van you drive in the series?

She was delicate, an 80-something. I was taught how to drive that van by a professional stunt driver; I had never driven with a stick shift and it was terrible to learn because it was so old. But he was always in the van with me when I was driving, hiding in the car, just in case.

Were there any scenes that were particularly fun to shoot?

The dinner scene was my favorite. Eleven is discouraged. Mike is worried too. Joyce and Murray [interpretados por Winona Ryder y Brett Gelman] They’re lying about a trip to Alaska, and Jonathan and I are completely stoned.

It was so much fun sitting there, marinating in discomfort. When it came time for Charlie and I to say our lines, we lingered while everyone waited for us, and just sat there eating slowly. It was hilarious and amazing to make Brett and Winona laugh. I love going to work and making people laugh: the cameraman, the crew, the people who put things up and down all day. Sharing the screen with Charlie, Finn and everyone felt very natural.

What did Argyle’s relationship with Jonathan add to the dynamic of the show?

Jonathan is suffering. I think they became instant friends because Jonathan needed to be heard, and it turns out Argyle was right there. The character of Argyle is what we all wish we were, completely free from judgement. He is there to have a good time with his friend, and to listen to Jonathan and help him no matter what he says.

Do you think Argyle is capable of facing any danger that comes his way?

I can’t tell you anything in advance, but gosh, he’s crazy. Poor guy.

“I loved that it could bring a breath of fresh air to the chaos that occurs in the series,” Franco said. (Ryan Lowry for The New York Times)

How did joining a worldwide phenomenon like stranger things?

At the season four premiere in New York, when we sat down for the screening of the first episode, I got really emotional and started crying in my seat. I was glad it was dark and no one could see anything. Being a part of something so big was overwhelming and I hope that people can accept my character as the new kid on the show. I hope he fulfills his purpose of being a breath of fresh air in the midst of so much madness.

Have they already started to recognize you in public?

Yes! For example, last week I arrived in France, I was riding my bike down the street to go buy some things at the supermarket. My bike didn’t have brakes, so to brake I put my feet on the ground to try to stop, and there was a guy pointing at me and laughing. Then he took a good look and said, “Are you the kind of stranger things? What are you doing here?”. I replied: “I came for a few Croissants of chocolate and an adapter to connect my phone charger to the wall”. It was hilarious, but that’s how big this series is.

A series like this is usually a major boost in your career. What kind of projects do you hope to work on in the future?

I’ve already worked on a couple of films, but my dream is to be in a film where people go to the cinema and I make them vibrate. I don’t know if that time has passed, but recently I saw Top Gun: Maverick and it was amazing. So I am hopeful.

I’d also love to be a part of project development, but I don’t know much about how to do all of that yet. I am trying to understand it. I don’t know a (expletive), but we are all learning.