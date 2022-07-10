In ‘Stranger Things’, Eduardo Franco distributes pizzas and laughs

Have you been inspired by any cinematographic marijuana user of the past?

Sean Penn is always on my mind in student pranks. My initial approach was to be completely crazy all the time, like the character, not like Eduardo, the actor. I wanted Argyle to be clueless: when someone says, “Oh my God, Argyle, we’ve got to get out of here!” I’d be like, “Huh?” But I know that because of the energy and the adrenaline of the scenes, that wasn’t always going to work.

How old is the van you drive in the series?

She was delicate, an 80-something. I was taught how to drive that van by a professional stunt driver; I had never driven with a stick shift and it was terrible to learn because it was so old. But he was always in the van with me when I was driving, hiding in the car, just in case.

Were there any scenes that were particularly fun to shoot?

The dinner scene was my favorite. Eleven is discouraged. Mike is worried too. Joyce and Murray [interpretados por Winona Ryder y Brett Gelman] They’re lying about a trip to Alaska, and Jonathan and I are completely stoned.

It was so much fun sitting there, marinating in discomfort. When it came time for Charlie and I to say our lines, we lingered while everyone waited for us, and just sat there eating slowly. It was hilarious and amazing to make Brett and Winona laugh. I love going to work and making people laugh: the cameraman, the crew, the people who put things up and down all day. Sharing the screen with Charlie, Finn and everyone felt very natural.

What did Argyle’s relationship with Jonathan add to the dynamic of the show?

Jonathan is suffering. I think they became instant friends because Jonathan needed to be heard, and it turns out Argyle was right there. The character of Argyle is what we all wish we were, completely free from judgement. He is there to have a good time with his friend, and to listen to Jonathan and help him no matter what he says.