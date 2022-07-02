In ‘Stranger Things’, this character delivers pizza and tension-relieving marijuana comedy

Special for Infobae of The New York Times.

The group of “Stranger Things” in Lenora Hills, California, is in danger: there are shots and an agent bleeds to death. The camera snapping to someone unaware of what is happening before their eyes, Argyle, played by Eduardo Franco, approaches the Byers’ house while the catchy reggae hit “Pass the Dutchie” plays in his truck. pizza delivery girl

“The Byers, are you having a party and you don’t invite me?” he asks. “That is not father.”

Argyle, the gang leader who “smokes stinky plants,” as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) puts it, serves as a comedic break in the show’s scariest season, his light-hearted energy offsetting the dark forces lurking in the background. cluster.

“Argyle delivers pizzas and sometimes gets carried away with psychedelics,” Franco said in a recent video interview. “That’s the perfect combination: always have food hot and ready, and a little marijuana.”

Franco is one of the most notable additions to the cast of season four (the last episodes premiere this Friday on Netflix) and has carved out a role that will be a disconcerting but funny outlet to release tension. However, Argyle transcends the junkie friend stereotype and adds a bit of heart to the story, mainly in the form of his sweet friendship with Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), although admittedly this often implies that the duo are on drugs. to no more power.

Franco’s most prominent role before Argyle was in the Olivia Wilde comedy “Night of the Nerds,” in which he plays Theo, a 20-year-old high school senior who is hired to work as a programmer at Google. That performance led to his current job: Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in “Stranger Things,” saw Franco in the film and suggested him for the character.

Franco was speaking from Biarritz, France, where he was visiting as part of a “Stranger Things” collaboration with Quicksilver, the surf culture brand, which provided much of Argyle’s wardrobe. In conversation, it was apparent that he is more cunning than his character, but just as funny and casual, allowing him to swear as freely as Argyle smokes his stinky plants.

In the interview, Franco talked about what inspired him for the character and what it meant to “marinate in the discomfort” that comes with being the show’s stoner. Below are edited snippets of the conversation.

Q: What was it about Agryle’s character that caught your attention?

A: I loved that it could bring a breath of fresh air to the chaos that occurs in the series. It’s usually insane, and he hoped it could serve as “the laugh-out-loud moment, after the constant tension for the last 45 minutes.”

Q: Were there any scenes that were particularly fun to shoot?

A: The dinner scene was my favorite. Eleven is discouraged. Mike is worried too. Joyce and Murray [interpretados por Winona Ryder y Brett Gelman] They’re lying about a trip to Alaska, and Jonathan and I are completely stoned.

It was so much fun sitting there, marinating in discomfort. When it was time for Charlie and I to read our lines, we lingered while everyone waited for us, and we sat eating slowly. It was hilarious and amazing to make Brett and Winona laugh. I love going to work and making people laugh: the cameraman, the crew, the people who put things up and down all day. Sharing the screen with Charlie, Finn and everyone felt very natural.

Q: What did Argyle’s relationship with Jonathan add to the dynamic of the show?

A: Jonathan is suffering. I think they became instant friends because Jonathan needed to be heard, and it turns out Argyle was right there. The character of Argyle is what we all wish we were, completely free from judgement. He is there to have a good time with his friend, and to listen to Jonathan and help him, no matter what he says.

Q: Do you think Argyle is capable of facing any danger that comes his way?

A: I can’t tell you anything, but gosh, he’s crazy. Poor guy.

Q: How did joining a worldwide phenomenon like “Stranger Things” change your life?

A: At the season four premiere in New York, when we sat down to screen the first episode, I got really emotional and started crying in my seat. I was glad it was dark and no one could see anything. Being a part of something so big was overwhelming and I hope that people can accept my character as the new kid on the show. I hope he fulfills his purpose of being a breath of fresh air in the midst of so much madness.

Q: Have they started to recognize you in public?

A: Yes! For example, last week I went to France, I was riding my bike down the street to go buy some things at the supermarket. My bike didn’t have brakes, so to brake I put my feet on the ground to try to stop, and there was a guy pointing at me and laughing. So he took a good look and said, “Are you the guy from ‘Stranger Things’? What are you doing here?” I replied, “I came for some chocolate croissants and an adapter to connect my phone charger to the wall.” It was hilarious, but that’s how big this series is.

Q: A series like this is usually a major boost in your career. What kind of projects do you hope to work on in the future?

A: I’ve already worked on a couple of movies, but my dream is to be in a movie where people go to the cinema and I rock it. I don’t know if that time is over, but I recently saw “Top Gun: Maverick” and it was amazing. So I am hopeful.

I’d also love to be a part of project development, but I don’t know much about how to do all of that yet. I am trying to understand it. I don’t know a (expletive), but we are all learning.