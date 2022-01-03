In Sudan the prime minister resigned

On Sunday, the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok, announced his resignation saying that he had failed to guarantee the transfer of power from the military to civilians following the coup d’état carried out by the army on 25 October. In the early stages of the coup, Hamdok was arrested; then at the end of November he returned to his post as head of government thanks to an agreement signed with General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, who had led the coup. The first and foremost consequence of the resignation is that power will now return entirely to the military, thus complicating the transition announced earlier.

In a speech broadcast on television, Hamdok said that Sudan is at “a dangerous crossroads, which threatens its very survival”. He added that he had done his best to guarantee “security, peace, justice and an end to violence” and to prevent the country’s political situation from becoming “a disaster”, but that despite all the efforts made, “this has not happened”.

Hamdok was supposed to lead a government made up of civilian and military technicians until the new elections, scheduled for July 2023. Given the great influence of the military in government, it is however unclear how much power he really could have as prime minister.

Meanwhile, thousands of people protested against the military government on Sunday in both the capital Khartoum and nearby Omdurman. Police officers intervened using tear gas and violently repressing the demonstrations, killing at least three people. According to an association of doctors that provides assistance to demonstrators, at least 57 people have been killed in the protests against the coup in recent months: on Thursday, during another demonstration, six had died and a few hundreds were injured. In total, several hundred Sudanese have been beaten, injured or arrested since last October.

Sudan has around 44 million inhabitants and has been in a very precarious condition since dictator Omar Bashir was forced to resign two years ago following massive popular protests. In recent weeks, General Burhan has continued to defend the intervention of the army, arguing that if the military did not intervene, the country would face a civil war, due to strong political polarization and calls for violence from many sides. Burhan also argued that Sudan will continue to be engaged in the transition to civilian and democratic power, ahead of the 2023 elections. It is not clear, however, what the army’s real intentions are.

