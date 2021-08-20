in “Summer Of Love” there is a clear reference to Camila Cabello

Among the New Music Fridays today, Friday 20 August, there is also the unreleased single by Shawn Mendes made together with titled Tainy “Summer Of Love”.

The song is accompanied by an official video directed by Matty Peacock (former director of “Wonder”) and shot at Majorca, Spain.

Click play below and get ready to have eyes on heart!

The text of “Summer Of Love” seems to be a sweet dedication of love to the beloved Camila Cabello. There are many fans who thought this after reading these verses:

Meditation and tequila

Calling you my señorita

Didn’t know how much I need ya

Hate it when I have to leave ya

I’ve been taking mental pictures

For when I miss you in the winter

Staying up until the sunrise

Praying it won’t be the last time

Which in Italian sound like:

“Meditation and tequila

I call you my señorita

I didn’t know how much I needed you

I hate when I have to leave you

I took mental photos

For when I miss you in the winter

Stay up until dawn

Praying it’s not the last time “

“Señorita” seems to be a reference to Shawn and Camila’s hit released in 2019. The two have been BFFs for many years and on the occasion of that collaboration their friendship turned into love.

Camila Cabello is among the artists who will perform at the MTV VMA 2021! In addition to her there will also be Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo.

You will be able to see their performances and much more there night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 September live on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704). Starting from 00.30 the pre show will be broadcast, while from 2.00 MTV VMA 2021 live show.

Don’t forget to vote for the artists in the competition: just go up vma.mtv.com to elect your big heart!

ph: getty images