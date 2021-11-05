In Sweden they prefer nuclear power to wind turbines

Other than the north wind. A good chunk of Swedes are turning the blades, but not the wind ones. Yes, because in the very civilized land of Greta Thunbergapparently not everyone is willing to be brainwashed with the fundamentalist theses of the new global environmental order. Indeed, they prefer the good old nuclear energy to renewable energies, so praised by the green ideology.

The Swedish government’s intentions to quickly erect thousands of wind turbines on the territory to facilitate the process energy transition and decarbonisation much coveted by the European elites, it is in fact becoming an increasingly crucial issue for Stockholm’s politics, so much so that it could be a decisive issue in the next elections. Suffice it to say that between 2019 and 2020 the production of energy from wind has increased by 40% in the country and there is no intention of stopping, indeed.

The polarization is therefore always stronger: on the one hand politics, the mass media and the ultras environmentalists gretini, on the other hand, local communities who do not want to see their territory defaced with very invasive constructions and with a much lower energy production capacity than that of nuclear power. “Do we want a beautiful coast, with a fantastic tourism industry or do we want to destroy it with steel structures and helicopters flying overhead to defrost the turbines?”, Asked rhetorically Lars Beckman, a center-right exponent during a debate on the issue . After that he explained that instead, the production of nuclear energy should be strengthened which currently generates only a third of the population’s needs. In the same vein, the mayor of a small fishing village, Mas Abrahamsson, who spoke of structures as high as the Eiffel Tower that would represent something alien to his community. “This – he declared – is not simply what we associate with our locality. Sun, sea, fish and shrimps: this is what we associate with this place ”.