In Switzerland a referendum to say yes or no to the Green Pass: yes wins

The Green pass in Switzerland, known as the Covid certificate, has been approved by 62% of citizens. The only country in the world to hold a referendum, Switzerland has already introduced it since 13 September.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

62 percent of Swiss want the Green pass. The Covid certificate has largely overcome the obstacle of the polls in Switzerland, where, first in the world, voters were called to vote on the legislative changes that introduced the health pass. And, in fact, the yes won. 62 percent of the Swiss voted in favor. Only two cantons opposed it. The polls on the eve had predicted the outcome of the poll and since the counting of the first municipalities and cantons it was understood that the result would never be in the balance and that the Covid certificate would be confirmed. The turnout is also high, by 65.7 percent. An important victory for the government today, while there is also growing concern for the new one Omicron variant.

The referendum, launched by three anti-pass committees, targeted the amendment of the law by which the Swiss Parliament introduced the legal basis for the Covid certificate last March. The document in Switzerland certifies a cure from Covid-19, a complete vaccination or a negative test, and since last September 13 it is mandatory in restaurants, cultural and sports facilities and other indoor events. Under certain conditions, employers may introduce its use as a protective measure.

In recent weeks in Switzerland there has been a net increase in Coronavirus infections and the share of fully vaccinated people does not exceed 65 percent. The incidence is very high, now reaching 870.82 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants over two weeks. Now, following the victory of the referendum, the Swiss government it could tighten some anti-Covid measures. On Tuesday, local health authorities warned of a “fifth wave” in the country, where the vaccinated population is about two thirds, in line with immunization rates in neighboring countries hard hit by the pandemic, such as Austria and Germany.

Omicron variant, patient zero was in 3 hospitals in Milan: health workers under surveillance

Protests against the law introducing an anti Covid vaccination certificate

And also in Switzerland, as in other European countries, there was no lack of demonstrations against the restrictions. To cope with any unrest today, guards have also been erected around the Federal Palace.