In Switzerland in the referendum on the green pass he won the “Yes” – Corriere.it

Over 60 per cent of Swiss voted in favor of maintaining the “Covid Law” (which requires, among other things, to have a pass to enter bars and restaurants) and to increase the salary for nurses. situation is critical, and only 65% ​​are vaccinated

On Sunday, in Swiss, two referendums were held regarding the country’s response to the pandemic: and the response given by citizens was in favor of maintaining the rules to try to control it, and increasing the recognition of those who allow it to be addressed.

One of the referendums concerned the “Green pass”: while the anti Covid pass caused protests in much of the world, Switzerland has chosen the path of the referendum, becoming the first country to entrust the decision to the polls. Over 60 per cent of Swiss people voted in favor of maintaining the “Covid law”, which includes the green pass, despite the fact that the opposition, in recent weeks, has become louder and more organized – as well as better financed.

The pass (which is given to those who are vaccinated, cured of Covid or have a negative swab) will therefore still be necessary to enter bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, sporting events and university lectures in person.

(In Switzerland, to date, smart working is recommended, masks are mandatory in most indoor situations, and there is a limit of 30 people for private meetings indoors and 50 people for those outdoors) .

The second referendum concerned a series of salary increases for nurses: at the moment, according to reports from the BBC, Switzerland is in fact increasing the number of beds in intensive care to cope with the worsening of the pandemic, but for many of them, according to the trade associations, adequate coverage by nurses is not guaranteed.

The referendums come at a particularly delicate moment: cases of contagion are constantly increasing (last Wednesday the new positives were 8,585, the increase is 50% compared to a week earlier, and the 7-day moving average places Switzerland at a higher level than that of Germany), the level of vaccinated is still very low (65% of the population), and the government called the situation “critical”, and predicted a “worsening” for the next few weeks.

Despite this, the Swiss executive did not want to follow the path of neighboring Austria – the first European country to re-impose a lockdown – and preferred to appeal to the common sense of the population – and to the referendum, in fact.

According to analysts, having obtained the “yes” to the referendum, the anti-Covid measures could be further strengthened.

(In Switzerland on Sunday, in reality, a third referendum was also voted on, which asked citizens if they wanted to select federal judges by drawing from an audience of candidates proposed by some experts: the proposal was largely rejected).