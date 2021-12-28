In Switzerland it is enough to go to the Municipality to change sex, simplify the procedures

From January 1st, it will be much easier for Switzerland to change one’s sex legally in Switzerland. Anyone who wants to do so will simply have to report to the national registry office without having to undergo hormone therapies, medical diagnoses or further bureaucratic evaluations and procedures.

The confederation thus joins other pioneering nations within the European movement for gender self-identification such as Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Norway, which are among the few countries on the continent that allow a person to legally change. your gender with a simple self-certification. According to the new rules of the Swiss Civil Code, every citizen aged 16 and over will be able to do so, as long as he is not subject to legal protection, while younger subjects and under the protection of an adult will need the consent of their guardian. This reform marks a breakthrough from the current standard regulation provided on a regional basis in Switzerland, which often requires a certificate from a medical authority to confirm an individual’s transgender identity.

As Reuters points out, while some other European nations, including Denmark, Greece and France, have removed the requirement for medical procedures, including sex reassignment surgery, sterilization or psychiatric evaluation, still require additional steps or conditions to guarantee the legal change of sex. Spain, on the other hand, in June approved a bill that allows anyone over the age of 14 to legally change sex without a medical diagnosis or hormone therapy. Germany in 2018 became the first European government to introduce a third gender option, but in June 2021 it rejected two bills aimed at introducing gender self-identification.