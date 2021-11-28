In Switzerland you vote on the Green Pass

[Aggiornamento: la legge che istituisce il Green Pass in Svizzera è stata confermata con oltre il 60 per cento dei voti]

Sunday in Switzerland will vote the second referendum against the so-called “COVID-19 law”, which establishes restrictions in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic: in particular, Sunday’s referendum proposes to abolish the part of the law which, among other things , had regulated the issue of “COVID certificates”, the equivalent of our Green Pass, and had made it mandatory to use them to access many places and services. If the “NO” passes, and therefore part of the law is repealed, the government will no longer be able to issue new certificates starting from next March.

The referendum was proposed by a protest association called Friends of the Constitution, which is opposed to the restrictions, with the support of the Center Democratic Union, a party that despite its name is far right and has populist and often skeptical positions towards vaccines.

The “COVID-19 law” was approved by the Swiss parliament in September 2020, and gives the government the necessary powers to impose a state of emergency and to take other measures to contain the pandemic. The Swiss had already voted in a referendum on this law last June, and had confirmed it by a large majority.

The referendum on Sunday instead concerns specific changes made to the law in March 2021, which among other things introduced the COVID certificate. In the following months, the government made the certificate mandatory to access many places, such as restaurants, cinemas and most of the activities that take place indoors. If the “NO” were to win, all the changes made in March to the “COVID-19 law” would expire. Among these, there are for example some additional daily allowances for unemployed people. But above all, the Swiss government could no longer issue COVID certificates.

This would create a number of problems, especially for international travel, as many countries require COVID certificates in order to enter.

The victory of the “NO” in the referendum would not mean the end of the restrictions, but only the end of the restrictions linked to the COVID certificate. As the government explains on its official page, it may still be possible to limit access to restaurants and other places exclusively to those who are vaccinated or cured: it will no longer be possible, however, to check COVID certificates, and therefore it will be necessary to resort to other systems of verify.

Furthermore, the results of the referendum would only become effective in March 2022, i.e. one year after the approval of the legislative changes, as required for urgent laws: it means that in any case the COVID certificates will remain active throughout the winter.

According to polls, around two-thirds of Swiss people are expected to vote in favor of the law, thus maintaining the ability for the government to issue COVID certificates. Despite this, the debate on restrictions in Switzerland in recent months has been very tough and there have been strong divisions. There have been large demonstrations by people skeptical of vaccines, and various political figures, including Health Minister Alain Berset, have received extra protection from the police due to the death threats received.

The rate of fully vaccinated people is also quite low: around 65 percent of the population (in Italy we are 77 percent), which is leading to a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks.