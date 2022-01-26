In Syria, Kurdish forces announced that they have regained control of the Gweiran prison, which was attacked by ISIS

On Wednesday, after six days of intense fighting, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the anti-ISIS coalition of Arabs and Kurds, announced that it has regained full control of Gweiran prison in northeastern Syria. The prison had been attacked by Islamic State (ISIS) fighters with the aim of freeing some of the prisoners, affiliated with ISIS or suspected of being so. The reconquest of the prison was communicated by the spokesman of the SDF, Farhad Shami, and by the Kurdish militias, the YPG, who have spread on Twitter a video of the prisoners surrendered after the fighting.

ISIS prisoners surrendering at Sina’a-Guwairan prison in #Hassaka https://t.co/vIAS3QWKsW – Feras Kilani فراس كيلاني (@FerasKilaniBBC) January 26, 2022

Assaults on prisons are rather frequent actions by jihadist groups, because they contribute to destabilizing those who suffer them and often lead to the release of other jihadists or potential recruits. The assault in recent days has been particularly serious: the Gweiran prison, run by Kurdish forces, is one of the largest in the area. The United States also intervened in the ensuing clashes, and more than 130 people were killed.

