In talks to play preacher Jim Jones

Leonardo Dicaprio

The Oscar-winning actor may soon step into the shoes of the founder of the “People’s Temple”, who orchestrated the Jonestown massacre in 1978.

According to Deadline, DiCaprio will also produce the film through his production company Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson, while “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, who is writing the script, will serve as executive producer.

Though the Titanic star isn’t officially confirmed for the lead role, MGM officials have promised him a seven-figure deal to seal the deal.

People’s Temple

Jones founded the religious organization “People’s Temple” in Indianapolis in 1955 which promoted and respected the dictates of a Christian socialism, only to proclaim himself God to his followers.

In the early 1970s he built his remote Jonestown commune in Guyana in the jungle encouraging the adepts to all live together.

Killed the detectives

Following press reports of human rights abuses in Jonestown, US Representative Leo Ryan visited the settlement in November 1978 to investigate. A few days later, as he was about to board the return flight, Ryan and four others were killed by gunmen on the airstrip.

The mass murder-suicide that shook the world

Hours later, Jones orchestrated the mass murder-suicide of over 900 of his followers by encouraging them to drink cyanide-corrected Flavor Aid.

The leader, who was 47, died the same day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DiCaprio has several other projects in the pipeline. We’ll soon see him star opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay’s’ Don’t Look Up ‘, while he also shot Martin Scorsese’s’ Killers of the Flower Moon’ and bought the rights to the US remake of the Academy Award-winning Danish film ‘Another Round”.

