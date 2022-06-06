In tears, Jennifer Lopez thanks everyone who “broke her heart” at the MTV Movie Awards

On Sunday June 5, the singer received the special “Generation Award” prize at the MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony.

“I want to thank all the people who gave me this life,” began Jennifer Lopez, holding her trophy in her hand. Sunday, June 5, the singer received the special “Generation Awards” prize, during the MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony, in Los Angeles, rewarding the best films and series of the year. She was also awarded Best Song for On my way in the movie Marry me. “I want to thank the people who gave me joy, but also those who broke my heart,” she continued, unable to contain her tears.

The latter had a moved thought for all those who have been “sincere” with her, over the years, and for those who have “lied to” her. “I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew I had to grow up. Disappointment and failure have taught me to be stronger,” she added, before receiving a round of applause. The 52-year-old actress and singer had opted for a long black dress, fluid at the level of the legs, topped with a leather top with a very plunging neckline.

On video, Jennifer Lopez dances alongside Ben Affleck to the tunes of Jenny from the Block

And to continue: “I want to thank all the people who told me, opposite – or, when I was not in the room – that I could not do that”. Finally, Jennifer Lopez thanked her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emma, ​​for “teaching her to love.” “You are the reason I am here, I love you,” she concluded.

In addition, the MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony crowned the series Euphoriaand its main actress Zendaya, who received the coronation of the best performance in a television series, as well as the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Homevoted best film of the year.