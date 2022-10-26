In tears, Khloe Kardashian finally addresses the infidelity scandal surrounding her second child

The first trailer for the second season of the popular reality show The Kardashians was launched earlier this week. That Wednesday, the images of a special episode have emerged.

• Read also: Another infidelity scandal hits Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s lover

• Read also: Would Khloé Kardashian still be a cuckold?

This special episode will focus on Khloé Kardashian who will talk about her controversial second pregnancy with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Obviously, the star will address the overly publicized infidelity scandal surrounding the sportsman.

In the trailer for the episode, we find Khloe Kardashian much more vulnerable than usual. It is with an open heart that the businesswoman and mother of the little True shares the details surrounding her decision to have a second child with the help of a surrogate, with her ex-husband, who cheated on her multiple times.

A conversation that she insisted on having with the producers of the show as the whole world is talking about only that.

• Read also: Khloé Kardashian ready to do anything for another baby

The second season of Kardashians will be available on the platform Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in Canada tomorrow, September 22.

• Read also: Khloé Kardashian ready to do anything for another baby

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: 21 Hollywood stars who went back to school