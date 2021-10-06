In Terni “Kid Design Week – the Festival of creative experiences”

Seven days out of the lines in which to experiment, meet, learn through workshops, talks, ateliers, training moments around 6 themes: music, beauty, body, color, design, world. The appointments of 6 and 7 October 2021

Terni, 5 October 2021 – It started on Monday 4 October in Terni, the 1st edition of “Kid Design Week”, the creativity festival, aimed at children and adults who want to re-find the part of themselves most open to the improbable and to experimentation, which it will continue until Sunday 10 October 2021.

S.seven days out of line in which to experience, meet, know, through workshops, talks, ateliers, training sessions around 6 themes: music, beauty, body, color, design, world. Nature, sustainability, humanity are the transversal and multidisciplinary keys to open the doors of the imagination. To kick off the event, a group of students and female students of the Artistic high school O. Metelli of Terni who, led by the illustrator Giulia Ceccarini, they started the “Colormuro”, the creation of a permanent mural at the CAOS – Centro Arti Opificio Siri, which will continue for the duration of the festival. The designed mural will represent a flight of birds built with the origami technique, a vision of the flight to a more inclusive society and a bright future, a message from the younger generations for the whole city.

Waiting for us tomorrow, Wednesday 6 October, at 4.00 pm at the Sala dell’Orologio of the CHAOS, the talk with the IED the European Institute of Design of Rome entitled “Educating the little ones about renewables ” during which it will be presented “IED x CLEAR SKY” a special project for the creation of STEM toy kits (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) eco-friendly, designed for playful and collaborative learning in elementary and middle school classrooms, as well as in distance learning, to support sustainability education through play. He will then speak at the talk Daniela Riganelli for Novamont telling the experience of the project “Novamont @ School” which contributes to the development of environmental education courses in schools and to bring bioeconomy skills and the role of bioplastics in an era of climate change in a simple and fun way.

Instead, scheduled for the day of Thursday 7 October at 5.30 pm, at the CAOS Area Lab, the laboratory entitled “The signs of the body” held by the visual thinker Alessandro Bonaccorsi that through the liberating and non-judgmental approach of the “Ugly Design “ will address the theme ofexploration of our body through drawing. While we live, our body is covered with signs, indecipherable writings that tell us about our days, as if we were parchments, Bonaccorsi will guide the participants in search of all those signs that tell us how we are made.

At 18.00, in Piazza del Popolo, do not miss the atelier / performance “To err is human, to play is divine” musical experiences group with the orchestra of improvisation and error of the High School of Music F. Angeloni of Terni, directed by Maestro Marco Pontini and with the participation of all those who love to improvise musicians and those who want to be, just bring a musical instrument! At 18.30, the CHAOS Clock Room, will open its doors to Danilo Casertano for the talk, addressed to teachers, educators and parents, dto the title la “School in the Woods”, a project based on the educational method of outdoor education which considers outer space the privileged place of learning, a dissertation on how the fusion of nature and technology is shaping the 21st century school.

To close the day there first screening of the animated film review for adults and children, at 8.00 pm at the Bct Library – Digipass with the film “The GGG – The great gentle giant” the first film directed by Steven Spielberg to be produced and distributed by Walt Disney, film adaptation of the novel “The GGG” by Roald Dahl, one of the greatest children’s writers. Giants are disgusting beings who don’t know grammar and eat people. All but one.

The Festival, organized by the Municipal Educational Services of the Municipality of Terni with the coordination and artistic direction of the agency Molly & partners / communication design, the contribution of the Carit Terni Foundation and the sponsored by AIAP – Italian Association of Design of Visual Communication e ADI – Association for Industrial Design and the involvement of IED – European Institute of Design in Rome, systematizes the “creative” spaces of the city of Terni, including the Chaos – Centro Arti Opificio Siri, the Bct – Municipal Library of Terni and the structures of the Municipal Educational Services (SEC).

To participate in “Kid Design Week”, as per the anti Covid-19 legislation, you need the GreenPass (over 12 years old). There participation to all business is free, to limited number, by reservation. For more information and reservations www.kidesignfestival.it

