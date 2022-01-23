“In that stadium …”, a ruinous ambush to our champion – Libero Quotidiano





Daniele Dell’Orco January 23, 2022

For the first time in his career, Jannik Sinner reaches the second week of a Grand Slam tournament. And he does it at the Australian Open almost on horseback, leaving only one set on the ground in the first 3 matches. The only partial South Tyrolean concedes it with an empty pass to the Japanese Taro Daniel, beaten however 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Now for Jannik the less simple comparisons will begin, those with the highest-end players in world tennis. A path however that does not scare him, from the top of his number 11 seed.





In the round of 16 he will meet Alex de Minaur (tomorrow), probably in the unique setting of the Rod Laver Arena as the Australian is now the only hope left to the home crowd. Sinner will have the audience against, but with the number 32 of the seeding he has already won twice (in the final of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2019 and in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 in Sofia). The eyes of blue tennis, meanwhile, will already be on Matteo Berrettini this morning (10.30 am Italian time). The number 1 of Italy will start with the favors of the prediction in his match of the round of 16 against the Spanish Carreno-Busta, even if the opponent is still very tough (between the two there are no precedents). Immediately before, however, there will be the match between Gael Monfils and Milmir Kecmanovic (the Serbian who should have met Djokovic in the first round). The winner would face Berrettini in the quarterfinals in case of victory.





A victory that can also mean a lot in terms of world rankings, given that with the elimination of the Russian Rublev, reaching the quarter-finals Berrettini would become number 6 in the world, one step away from a tennis legend like Rafael Nadal (who could also be overtaken already in Melbourne in the event that the blue reaches at least the semifinals and the Iberian does not go beyond the quarterfinals). Finally, the doubles match of our Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli who will take the field at dawn in Italy should be highlighted. After the victories against the Brazilian duo Matos / Meligeni Alves and against the Dodig / Melo duo, the Azzurri will face the duo Jamie Murray / Soares to hunt for a pass to the quarter-finals.