In that way? “Calm down … still missing!”, Montaner does not confirm the birth of Camilo and Evaluna’s son

“Calm down … it’s still missing!”, were the words that the singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner used to dismantle what was given as a fact that Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner had already become Indigo’s parents and that it was a girl.

On Wednesday it was given as a fact that the singers had become parents.

After the denial, Montaner also complained on Twitter: “Impressive the race to see who says and arrives first”.

This Thursday, the grandfather posted a photo on his Instagram showing a piece of sandwich, with a message: “While I wait for Indigo.”

The famous couple did not want to know the sex of their baby until its birth, which is obviously “just around the corner”. Even Montaner also published another message after the denial: “Today we don’t sleep at home.”

Indigo is the first baby of the Echeverry-Montaner couple and it was also the name of the song with which they left a before and after in their reality, sharing the happiness that invaded them knowing that they would be parents.

On March 31, Ricardo Montaner told the Mexican television program “Ventaneando” that the couple planned the birth of the baby at home and with the help of a midwife, instead of going to a hospital.