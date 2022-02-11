in the 1000 meters the encore of gold fades for Arianna Fontana

In the final of the women’s 1000 meters of the short track, for now, the dream of Arianna Fontana to win the eleventh Olympic medal of his career and the eleventh for Italy at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing 2022. The 31-year-old champion from Valtellina first crashed at the first corner of the last lap and was then disqualified for hindering the American Kristen Santos. Gold went to the Dutch Suzanne Schulting.

Fontana passed in extreme melting the quarter-finals and, with relative ease, also the semifinals. In the final she was almost always in the first three positions, but never in the lead, always occupied by Schulting, her eternal rival, but less than 100 meters from the finish the crime: Arianna changed her trajectory just where she was trying to pass Nelson, between the two there was a contact and both ended up against the mattresses, then the skater’s Berbenno was disqualified for her maneuver judged incorrect by the jury.

Beijing 2022: 1500 remain in Fontana to enter even more history

A shame because so does the gold bis after that in the 500 it fades, but on Wednesday there will be the 1500 meterswhere she will try again to grab that medal that would make her the Italian woman, including the Summer Games, with more precious metals with five circles on the bulletin board than ever, detaching Stefania Belmondowhich now flanks at altitude 10.

Beijing 2022: Schulting gold in 1000, Choi silver, Desmet bronze

We said that the gold medal was won by Schulting, who granted an encore of the triumph of Pyeongchang 2018 on distance and that in the quarter-finals he set a new world distance record with an amazing time of 1’26 ”514. The silver went to the South Korean Choi Min-jeong, who four years ago in Pyeongchang had won gold in the 1500s and in the women’s relay but finished fourth on the kilometer just behind Arianna. The bronze, historical for the Belgium because the first in the history of the Winter Games in this discipline, he takes it home Hanne Desmet.

