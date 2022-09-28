“In the 60s we thought the world was going to explode, the current moment is familiar to me”

In explosive times like the ones we live in, David Cronenberg (Toronto, 1943) assures that what interests him least about his new film, set in a post-apocalyptic near future, is politics. starring an artist performer who uses his own body as a place of creation and experimentation (in the wake of other contemporaries such as Orlan or Rebecca Horn), that Saul Tenser he brings to life Viggo Mortensen somehow represents the bionic man of the future, a guy who grows new organs on himself.

Filmmaker famous for his scandals, in 1981 the director already shook the board with scanners, a film that was censored and vilified by some sectors for including gore scenes in a commercial production, something that is common today. In 1986 came The flyhis great success, with Jeff Goldblum in the skin of a scientist who, while investigating teleportation, ends up turned into an insect. His biggest controversy, and perhaps his best film, the brutal Crash (1996), in which he mixed car accidents with sex.

As he says in San Sebastián, has never sought controversy: “I don’t think about whether or not I cross a boundary, each film has its own life and that’s the only thing I care about.”

Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart in ‘Crimes of the Future’.



Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewart accompany Mortensen in this crimes of the future, where we see the definitive imbrication between technology and humanity, that moment, perhaps soon, in which we will no longer only use machines and technology constantly, but also, in some way, we will merge with it, perhaps giving rise to a “man new”. the israeli philosopher Yuval Noah Harari He has made a fortune out of it. In the case of Cronenberg, as he himself says, since the 1970s he has been exploring the idea of ​​the body as the essence of human identity, as the definitive place of art. “There is no soul,” he assures.

Ask. You have said that with each film “you try to arrive at a truth”. What truth do you want to arrive at with crimes of the future?

Response. I lied about it. I have not learned anything with this or with any. You only learn truths about your characters because they are metaphors for your artistic process. When you create, you are opening yourself up to others, you are showing your insides and you are putting yourself in an uncomfortable position because you are revealing things about yourself. For me the film is a metaphor about the artistic processthat would be that “truth” to which he refers.

P. The physical processes that affect the body are a constant in his filmography. In The flyJeff Goldblum turns into a bug, in Crash they are mutilated bodies and in crimes of the future the appearance of new organs. Is the body the beginning and the end of the human?

P. That is in all my movies, in all my characters. It is explicitly said in it, “the body is reality”, and that is a philosophical, physical and physiological truth. I am going to put an example. You are in the same room with your dog and you feel comfortable. You can think that you are in the same reality but you are not. The dog has a completely different way of perceiving things, he smells things that you do not smell, he sees things that you do not see or do not give importance to. That happens because the dog’s body feels things that you don’t. This is something I explore in all my films, some more or less consciously.

P. Is there no soul, therefore?

R. No. I understand when someone says “this person has a lot of soul”, I understand it metaphorically, but I don’t believe in the idea of ​​the existence of a soul separate from your body. I don’t believe in that, I don’t think it exists. When the body dies, you are dead, what remains are the memories that people have of you, your corpse…

“For me the film is a metaphor about the artistic process”

P. Are you nihilistic?

R. I think of myself as an existentialist, it was a very strong philosophy in the 40s and 50s and I don’t really understand why people don’t talk about it anymore. For me it describes very well how we are in the world. Even Heidegger, who is not my favorite philosopher, tells us about how we are thrown into the world, into existence, without really knowing why we are here. There’s a lot of that in my characters, they don’t feel totally embedded, they don’t understand who they are, why they are alive or if there is any meaning at all. For me the only meaning of life is life itself, there is no additional meaning or purpose beyond knowing it, exploring it.

P. In crimes of the future we see a world with apocalyptic tints, dark and cavernous. In times of climate change and nuclear threats from Putin, did you want to make a metaphor about these turbulent times with that suffocating atmosphere?

R. No. In most science fiction movies there is some political element, about what the government does or if there was a war what happened. He wasn’t very interested in that. In my way of making science fiction films, I only deal with the issues that interest me. Here we see that there is a police force but not who controls it or what policy it follows. On the other hand, we must remember that in the 1960s we had the missile crisis in Cuba. At that time it seemed that global catastrophe was just around the corner. We all thought there was going to be a nuclear warand we really thought the world was going to explode.

The current moment is familiar to me. Even the pandemic is close to me. As a child I had polio and we were horrified by it. At that time there was also a vaccine and there was a movement against it. The difference is how the information spreads on the Internet but nothing is new. I don’t think we live in a worse time than then. In the case of the film, more than an apocalyptic scenario, I want to propose an alternative universe.





P. When he started making horror or science fiction films, it was a reviled genre in the B series, it did not enter the domains of Hollywood or that of auteur cinema. Do you feel that today that consideration is different and has it contributed to that change?

R. Memory The prophecy (Richard Donner, 1976), was the first horror film produced by a major studio. Until then there was a ghetto for these films, they had a low budget and were only shown in certain cinemas. The film made a lot of money and that changed the mentality. Then a generation of directors like John Landis, John Carpenter either George Romero that we change things. What has been lost is that the genre used to be very cheap and served as a gateway for directors like me. If you had a good idea it didn’t matter if you lacked experience.

This is what happened to me with my third film, Shivers (1975), which took place in an apartment tower where a pandemic was exploding. Today it is very different, you see very young directors who have only directed two music videos taking over 200 million movies from major studios. And the problem is that I’m afraid that they hire them because they think they are more manipulable while more experienced directors like me can’t control us.

P. In crimes of the future poses a future in which pain no longer exists. A character says: “Now that there is no pain, the world is more dangerous.” Does it happen like A happy worldby Aldous Huxley, where the destruction of pain is paradoxically counterproductive?

P. In today’s world, there are artists who do like Saul Tenser and use his body to make performances. In their case, they often undergo very painful surgeries and push the limits of human endurance. However, he can do all those transformations without suffering. I wanted to put it in a very simple and direct way, we have evolved in such a way that pain no longer exists for whatever reason.

There’s a moment where a character says, “We only dream about pain from time to time because we miss it.” However, I did not want to delve into it, it is not the subject of the film. It is obvious that not feeling pain is something harmful. Children born without this ability end up dying by swallowing their tongue or because they break a leg and neither they nor their caregivers realize it. Pain is also a form of alertness.

Canadian director David Cronenberg poses at the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Javier Etxezarreta Eph

P. When you started, special effects were much less advanced than they are now and much more expensive. Still think digital technology is too gimmicky?

R. For a filmmaker, technique is a tool. In the old days, those tools were very limited. When digital technology appeared, the fantastic expanded in an extraordinary way. I love new technologies. There are reasons to do some things physically but you can combine them. For example in eastern promises we shot a fight scene that came out really well. In the past, I would have had to shoot it again because just because of one detail, a pistol that fell in the wrong place, it would not have been worth it.

However, I was able to digitally remove the gun, replace it with grass, and save it. It’s a small detail, but it gives an idea of ​​how much this technology makes work easier. Another example. Before digital, I shot a scene with an actor committing suicide. It was terrible, too hard for him the whole process. With digital, he can interpret it and then add the bullet, the blood… and it’s amazing. It adds a lot of flexibility to the job.

P. His second film, back in 1970, was also called crimes of the future and the idea of ​​generating new organs also appeared. What do you think is the connection between the two?

This new movie was originally called “pain killers” (which literally means “pain killers”, but it is also the Saxon word for painkillers), but there were already many productions and television series with that name. It was the producer who suggested that we use that title of my old movie since he thought that both have that connection that the crimes that take place can only happen in the future. I didn’t remember that movie much and then I realized that there is a deep connection between the two that goes beyond that. That will appear on the DVD.

