In the absence of becoming official, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti is out of Bravos de Juárez

Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti Y Juarez Braves they would have put an end to their relationship after just one year of the Brazilian coach in the border team, the same one that he could not lift and that ended up paying the most expensive fine by occupying the last place in the quotient table.

‘Tuca’ could not correct the course of braves and, in 31 games that he was on the bench, remembering that he served several games of suspension, he could only get five wins (just one in Clausura 2022), six draws in exchange for 20 losses that ended up sentencing the Chihuahua team.

Ferretti He has been characterized by his regularity on the benches of Mexican soccer and successful processes with teams like Tigres and Chivas, teams with which he was able to lift the champion trophy in Liga MX. Even in the painting of San Nicolás de los Garza he constructed the golden age.

With the Juarez Braves the encomienda was completely different since the border team had as a priority to avoid the fine for the percentage issue, but they could never find regularity and in the final stretch of Clausura 2022 they were already sentenced.

Although they haven’t made it official yet, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and the Bravos de Juárez board have decided to end their relationship after a year. imago7

Now, Ricardo Ferretti He will begin the search for a new team to remain active in Mexican soccer by being one of the strategists with the most seasons continuously with work, contrary to several of his colleagues.

In turn, the Juarez Braves They will also begin the process of recruiting a coach that will allow them to change their fortunes in the highest category of national football since they have not been able to establish themselves as a competitive team since they took the place of Lobos BUAP.

Now, for the 2022 Opening, the Chihuahua team will start with an index of 0 in the ratio table after having disbursed 80 million pesos. Xolos de Tijuana and Toluca were the other teams involved in this issue after the previous season they were teams like Atlético de San Luis, Atlas and the same braves.