In the absence of E3, Xbox and Bethesda will hold a conference in June

Xbox and Bethesda have announced that they will hold a conference on Sunday June 12 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Its about Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and this will take place on a customary and historic date for the industry, and it is a time of E3but given the cancellation of this year’s edition, the North American company is the first to take action on the matter and announce a Show own.

Save the date! Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12: https://t.co/dmANSvXrbE | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/AMFhrLhAtC — Xbox (@Xbox) April 28, 2022

the conference of Xbox Y Bethesda can be followed on the channels of Xbox in Twitter, Youtube, Twitter Y Facebook. What can we expect from her? News about the games that will reach the system of microsoft this year and next, as well as future releases of Xbox GamePass and much more.

This is great news, and we can expect a response from other companies, thus carrying out in one way or another a kind of E3 through their own conferences outside the event itself.

Xbox ahead of E3

The historic fair The Angels It has been for decades the most important meeting point of the video game industry. The fair of dreams, of magic, but to which the pandemic has done enormous damage, although this already came from behind. For a long time, companies have begun to choose to develop their own conferences, setting the pace for their calendar of releases and announcements, outside of an event like E3.

The cancellation of E3 2022 is perhaps one more nail in the coffin of it, something that saddens us, but that becomes understandable. It remains to be seen how everything evolves, what the rest of the companies do and if they appear as Geoff Keighley They did not take long to announce the Summer Game Fest.