in the animated film the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black »Nerdevil

In the last Nintendo Direct, surprisingly, we have not only had announcements about titles like Bayonetta 3 and Kirby, but also some important news on the animation film from Super Mario announced for some years now.

First of all we now know the film, animated by Illumination (the study of despicable Me And Sing) will be released during Christmas holidays of 2022 (December 21 in the United States). Also now we know the cast which will give voice to the characters in the original version:

Chris Pratt will interpret Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy It will be there Princess Peach, and there will even be Jack Black like Bowser. More Charlie Day will lend its voice to Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key Sara Toad And Seth Rogen will interpret Donkey Kong. Mario’s original voice actor, Charles Martinet, will participate in the film with “surprise cameos”.

No doubt about it, a really curious cast, and the choice of Pratt for Mario is particular. Who knows if the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy And Jurassic World will have to learn the character’s iconic exclamations such as “Mamma mia!” or “It’s-me!” with Italian accent. In the meantime, he may begin to grow a big mustache to empathize better.









