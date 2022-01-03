World

In the Arab Emirates he is the “ambassador” of Green energy with Schwarzenegger

“I left for the Arab Emirates in 2009 due to the financial crisis that had affected Europe and the US but at the same time still allowed me to find work in Dubai”. Fabrizio Nicoli, 42, originally from Brusaporto, where he lived until his degree in Management Engineering from the University of Bergamo in 2004, first moved to Oxford for a year, then to Bologna and Milan, and finally to Dubai, where he has now lived and worked for 12 years.

A long and not easy road, the one traveled by Fabrizio in all these years, which however led him today to be general manager of the Middle East and South East Asia branch of an Italian company producing construction chemicals, Fila solutions, and to collaborate with the Arnold Schwarzenegger non-profit foundation focused on renewable energy projects and plants in developing nations. An important career that led him this year to be nominated as the only Italian among the 14 finalists at the prestigious Construction week Awards 2021 in the United Arab Emirates, in the category «Construction executive of the year: The Construction executive of the year award will go to a senior executive who has demonstrated the greatest impact on their construction-related business during the eligibility period “, whose award ceremony took place last December 13th.

«For me it is an immense pride and a great happiness to have been nominated. I am the only Italian to have been nominated and I am from Bergamo, and I am proud to have brought Italy and Bergamo around the world to this prestigious goal: the nomination, among other things, relates to the construction sector, which is the second sector. in terms of GDP generation in the Emirates, the fourth largest economy in the Middle East. It is truly an important personal satisfaction and a recognition for what I have done in all these years ».

