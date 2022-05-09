In the autumn in Italy 20 million infections, new restrictions will be needed

I pray: “In the autumn there will be a wave of 20 million infections, one third of Italians. I say this because it will be useful to know beforehand to be prepared “.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

If anyone was deluded that with the arrival of spring the pandemic would end, the infections of the last few weeks, driven by the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, have made it clear that, unfortunately, this is not the case. It is true: the coming months could be characterized by a decline in infections, but in the autumn Covid will return to “bite” and it will be good to prepare for what could happen. According to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, interviewed by ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’ on Rai Radio1, “maybe we need to make some restrictions” and “it is possible that the mask requirement may have to be reintroduced in some cases”. The scientist reiterated his calculations: if the forecast of the United States is realistic, which for the autumn-winter season expects over 100 million Covid cases for the Omicron sub-variants, comparing the data to the Italian population it can be assumed that “in autumn there will be a wave of 20 million infections, one third of Italians. I say this because it will be useful to know beforehand to be prepared “, explains the professor of the State University of Milan. As for the new dose of Sars-CoV-2 vaccine, “it will be a recommended vaccination, in the same manner as the flu shot”. And the frail who have already taken a fourth dose? “In the autumn they will make a call, because after 4 months we are seeing a drop in protection”, remembers the medical director of Irccs Galeazzi in Milan.

Already yesterday, interviewed by La Stampa, Pregliasco had warned of a new autumn wave. Covid, he explained, remains “very contagious, more than measles and chicken pox, and therefore on large numbers very dangerous“. However, it has” improved a bit “since it affects” above all the upper airways “. The number of victims is still high:” They are at least four times those caused by the flu, as if a plane crashed every day. ” , then, he said he was in favor of the abolition of the Green pass because “one cannot live in an emergency”: “Freedom is paid for with a hundred deaths a day, destined to increase due to the sub-variants”.