In the Berlin-Kiev-Moscow triangle, between war games and diplomatic waltzes

The great diplomatic dance between the West and Moscow continues, against the backdrop of growing tensions on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met the veteran of Russian diplomacy Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The two shared the common interest in “stable” and “constructive” relations between the two countries, while stressing the persistence of “important differences of views”. Starting with the significance of the more than 100,000 Russian troops amassed by Moscow on the border with Ukraine: necessary military exercises within its borders, according to Lavrov; a move that is difficult to see “other than a threat” for the German minister.

In the dialogue between Moscow and Berlin, the main stake can only be Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline with which Russia aims to export its gas to Western European countries, bypassing Ukraine. The infrastructure is now complete, but its activation has been suspended amid the increasingly tense relations between the West and Moscow. Despite the divisions that have emerged within the German government in recent days, Baerbock’s message today has been clear: Germany is ready to “pay a high price” to defend what it considers “fundamental values”. “If Russia uses energy as a weapon, there will also be consequences for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline,” the Green leader made clear.

Berlin’s position is being closely coordinated with Washington, which at the same time announces an unscheduled trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine this week. “Blinken’s trip and consultations are part of diplomatic efforts to ease the tension caused by Russian military build-up and continued aggression against Ukraine,” the State Department said in a statement. Blinken will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday “to strengthen the commitment of the United States to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the statement read. From Kiev, Blinken will travel to Berlin, where he will meet with his German, British and French counterparts to discuss a possible response to any Russian military action.

“Between the US and Germany we have agreed on how to proceed with the gas pipeline,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declares from Berlin, alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The “sanctions against Nord Stream 2” are an option on the table in the case of hostile actions by Moscow in Ukraine.

At the press conference Lavrov lectures against the “politicization” of the energy issue, as if President Vladimir Putin was not the first to operate the gas taps for political purposes. “We exchanged views on issues relating to the ongoing certification process and the imminent commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. It is the largest commercial project of the last decade aimed at ensuring energy security in Germany and the whole ‘Europe’, the Russian minister insisted. “We have drawn the attention of our German colleagues to the fact that the attempts to politicize this project are counterproductive”.

Moscow is increasingly angered by what it considers the West’s disrespectful attitude towards it. Russia is still awaiting a response from the United States and NATO to the proposals formulated on “security guarantees”, Lavrov said. “Those initiatives proposed by the Russian side for coordination on security guarantees, reliable and legally binding, have been discussed quite thoroughly,” he said. “Now we expect responses to these proposals, as we have been promised, to continue the dialogue,” he added.

A little more than a week before the start of the negotiation marathon between east and west, the dialogue seems to be hanging by an ever thinner thread. According to US intelligence, Russia has already deployed agents in rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage and create a pretext for a possible invasion. Moscow – which has firmly rejected the accusations – claims the right to move troops and vehicles at will within national borders. Not only. Today is the news of joint exercises of Russia and Belarus from 10 to 20 February next, called Union Resolve 2022. Russian troops have already started arriving in Belarus for a joint exercise aimed at simulating “the neutralization of border threats”, according to what was announced by the Moscow Ministry of Defense, quoted by TASS.

Hand in hand with the war games, the great dance of diplomacy continues and intensifies, with the US determined to give the cards. In a phone call with Lavrov, Blinken underlined “the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to ease tensions”, reiterating “the unwavering commitment of the United States” to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The two – according to the Russian newspaper Kommersan – have identified the date of 21 January for a possible summit in Geneva. The endless marathon continues.