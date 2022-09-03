Clarke has made it big in the acting world and has been immortalized as the mother of dragons for posterity. Her character and personality attract her and her acting skills retain fans from all over the world, who seek to know more and more aspects of this celebrity.

Emilia Clarke She is a multifaceted actress who turns each of her characters on their head to make them an extension of herself, thus achieving total credibility in the role she is playing.

In the best street food style: this is what Emilia Clarke loves to eat.

But more than what can be seen on the screen, the interest of any fan is to know the details of the lives of their stars, and with clarke This is difficult because she is very reserved, but as if she understood the need of her fans to know her, she always gives some detail that satisfies the interests of the followers.

Some time ago we published a note that talked about the cupcakes made by clarkea hobby that he brought from before the pandemic, but that with it became more acute, throwing himself headlong into the kitchen to entertain himself during isolation.

But recently, digging in order to please our readers, we found out what you prefer to eat Emilia Clarkeand the truth is that it may be cliché but surely everyone will feel identified.

According to the Taquilla de Cine portal, Emilia prefers to eat hot dogs, a fast food dish that has been popular for decades throughout the world and that has different versions depending on the culture in which they are replicated.

On the other hand, the love of chocolate is also a culinary safe harbor for the 35-year-old actress, who of course eats consciously to look beautiful, but does not neglect delicious preparations to please her tastes.