In the best style of Bichota: Sofía Vergara launches with a new look

Sofia Vergara, who these days is working on the series that tells the story of Griselda Blancothe drug trafficker who created one of the most powerful and recognized cartels in history, She decided to change her look “Inspired” by Karol G as she said on her Instagram.

The actress decided change hair to a blue color, A topic that took many by surprise, however, with her new hair tone and a pink swimsuit, she managed to attract attention and demonstrate again that many looks fit her beauty very well.

“It’s definitely your color”, “You look amazing with all the colors”, in addition to emojis of hearts and fire, were the responses of some of his followers who reach more than 24 million on his Instagram.

We must remember that Carol G is very close to Sofía Vergara because She is preparing her acting debut in “Griselda” playing Carla, a woman who transports drugs for the drug trafficker.

The singer assured at the time to the Vogue magazine that this is “another universe that I had not experienced. I’m in my acting and corporal expression classes and they have enriched me not only for the series, but for what I do constantly (concerts, stage presence, way of expressing myself). It is a world where everything feeds everything.”

