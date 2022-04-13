In the black year of Covid, autonomous incomes more than double compared to employees. Only 4% declare more than 70 thousand euros

More or less marked decreases for all the main average incomes

All the main average incomes show more or less marked decreases: from -11% of business income, to -10% of participation income, -8.6% from self-employment, while the decline for income from self-employment is more contained. employee work (-1.6%); the average retirement income is an exception, up by 2%. With regard to the number of taxpayers, there was an increase in the number of pensioners (over 58,000 more people, + 0.4%), the effect of the “quota 100” mechanism (law 26/2019) which temporarily brought forward the achievement of the requirements for retirement. On the other hand, the number of employees decreased (about 287,000 fewer); more specifically, the decline in permanent workers is 0.4%, while those with fixed-term contracts decrease by 3.8%. In 2020 the amount of income from buildings subject to ordinary taxation amounted to 24.8 billion euros, with a reduction of 5.3% compared to the previous year, also due to the increase in the use of substitute taxation (so-called “Coupon dry”).

Average regional surcharge, in Lazio the highest value: 630 euros

The regional personal income tax surcharge amounts to approximately 12 billion euros in 2020 (-2.6% compared to 2019). The average regional surcharge is 420 euros. The highest value is recorded in Lazio (630 euros), the lowest value is found in Sardinia (270 euros). The municipal surcharge, on the other hand, amounts to a total of about 5 billion euros, down by 1.6% compared to 2019, with an average amount of 200 euros, which varies from the maximum value of 260 euros in Lazio, to the minimum value of 90 euros in the Aosta Valley.

VAT returns: turnover of 3.1 billion euros, down 10.2%

Approximately 4.2 million taxpayers have submitted the VAT return for the 2020 tax year, a slight increase compared to the previous year (+ 0.3%). In the tax year 2020 it is clear that we are facing a very particular year, in which both on a total level and in each type of reporting subject there is a marked contraction of the main VAT figures, such as the turnover. , the total purchases, the tax base and the applicable VAT, due to the impact of the health emergency on the Italian economy. The business volume declared in the 2020 tax year amounted to 3,195 billion euros, down 10.2%. About 60% of the turnover is made up of taxable transactions, equal to 1,896 billion euros (-10.2% compared to 2019). In detail, the division of activities which includes travel agencies, the organization and management of tourist trips, tour operators and the activities of tourist guides suffered a reduction of more than 73% in the volume of business; in that which includes air or space transport of passengers or goods, the contraction was 61%, while the supply of accommodation for short periods to visitors and travelers shows a reduction of more than 50%.

Parcel transport and delivery activities and architectural and engineering firms are growing

So far, those who have been overwhelmed by the restrictive measures put in place to stem the race of infections in the midst of the pandemic. However, there is the other side of the coin: the Mef monitoring records an increase for the division which includes postal services and courier activities such as the collection, transport and delivery of parcels (+ 40%), following the intensification of distance trading. The increase of over 45% declared in the division that includes the activities of the architecture and engineering firms appears instead to be linked to the new Irpef tax incentives, such as the “facade bonus” and the first interventions for the “energy superbonus”.

In Sardinia the most marked reduction in the volume of business (-33.6%)

As regards the territorial distribution of the turnover, the first two regions in terms of number of registrants (Lombardy and Lazio) contribute approximately 46% to the total national turnover and both show a negative variation equal, respectively, to – 9.7% and -15.6%, while the most marked reduction in the volume of business is declared in Sardinia (-33.6%), a region where tourism-related activities have an important share. For the 2020 tax year, the VAT for the period amounted to € 101.6 billion, down by 7.3% compared to the previous year, with a tax base of € 650.1 billion. , (-9.4%).