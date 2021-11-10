World

In the budget law Salvini also wants to put nuclear power: “We are surrounded by power plants, why don’t we do something like France?”

Photo of James Reno James Reno15 hours ago
0 28 Less than a minute

“Compared to a wind turbine that disfigures the landscape, I prefer a nuclear power plant”. Matteo Salvini announced, at a press conference in the House to present the proposals to the League Budget Law, that the Northern League intends to insert the nuclear power in the economic maneuver. “We are surrounded by power plants, why can’t we do like France, or like Slovenia?”.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

For Draghi, the Italian people cannot act as entrepreneurs: thus exposes Italy to bankruptcy

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno15 hours ago
0 28 Less than a minute
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The unexpected agreement between the United States and China at COP26

5 hours ago

In Europe 60% new Covid cases worldwide. Record deaths in Bulgaria and Russia

2 days ago

Border between Belarus and Poland, Lukashenko threatens to stop gas transit to the EU – Corriere.it

21 mins ago

Ethiopia, rebel forces are on the outskirts of Addis Ababa

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button