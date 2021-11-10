In the budget law Salvini also wants to put nuclear power: “We are surrounded by power plants, why don’t we do something like France?”

“Compared to a wind turbine that disfigures the landscape, I prefer a nuclear power plant”. Matteo Salvini announced, at a press conference in the House to present the proposals to the League Budget Law, that the Northern League intends to insert the nuclear power in the economic maneuver. “We are surrounded by power plants, why can’t we do like France, or like Slovenia?”.

