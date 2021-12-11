In the case of capital gains Juve, in the spring everything could come to judgment: the possible penalties

Serie A – Today’s edition of Tuttosport writes about the Juventus capital gains case that has been holding the spot in all the media in recent days. A possible deadline for closing the ongoing investigation appears in the newspaper.

“The case of capital gains is being held by the men of the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè, who are investigating in every direction and not just Juventus. An investigation parallel to that of the Turin Public Prosecutor (which will provide the papers to the FIGC as soon as it is possible) and which concerns several teams. On the other hand, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office does not lack material to investigate, given that through Covisoc it is in possession of all the budgets of the Serie A and B teams. Many are under investigation. a particularly long investigation and everything could come to trial in the spring. Then the various circumstances will be evaluated to weigh the possible penalties. To be clear, a company that should be guilty of having inflated the price of a player in an exchange with another, to create a fictitious capital gain, however, he committed a sporting offense “.