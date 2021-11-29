In the case of capital gains Juve, the line of agents also appears | News

From the interceptions of the Prisma investigation, elements also emerge on the relations between the Juventus club and the prosecutors

Not just capital gains, thePrisma survey involving the Juventus it also extends to players’ agents. As reported The Gazzetta dello Sport, the investigators are also working on the “services rendered by some agents involved in their respective intermediaries”, as stated in the Friday communiqué of Power of attorney, which may have had fictitious mandates for some operations. According to the prosecution, the wiretapping reveals the well-founded suspicion that some agents have been paid for non-existent market operations and that Juventus has made recurrent use of “trusted” intermediaries or agents.

Among the agents on the payroll of the Juventus club, the names of Jorge Mendes And Mino Raiola. Also involved Cristiano Ronaldo, which is cited in the search decree for a private agreement relating to the economic relations between the Portuguese and Juve that the Guardia di Finanza, on the recommendation of the Turin prosecutor’s office, received the task of searching and recovering during searches in the club’s offices .

Raiola instead, than for the deal De Ligt pocketed 10.5 million in ‘ancillary charges’, it ended up under the investigators’ lens especially for the transfer of Franco Tongya, involved in an exchange transaction with Marseille that the Prosecutor defines as “mirror”, therefore without the movement of money.

Juventus announced yesterday that “We hope to clarify”, but prosecutors are investigating and the investigation is widening.

