in the cast of the film also Zac Efron

The Greatest Showman it is a film that offers us “Frenetic and excessive show like a real circus triumph, powerfully rhythmic and magnificently orchestrated”. This is how he is judged by Paola Casella who rewards him with three and a half stars on MyMovies, adding: “Gracey picks the perfect cast to tell the male characters who rule it. Hugh Jackman he is a master in the art of acting while singing and is endowed with great natural charisma, Zac Efron is secretly melancholy and plagued by the fear that his success is the result of a miscasting “. On La Repubblica, on the other hand, Roberto Nepoti specifies that the film looks like a video clip. In fact, the direction is frenetic and is closer to the video clip than to the fictional film, but the work is well written and in a very intelligent way. To watch from start to finish. The Greatest Showman we will be able to admire it in prime time on Rai 2, click here for the live streaming on RaiPlay.

The Greatest Showman: curiosities about the film

In The Greatest Showman Zendaya did her every stunt on the trapeze and trained hard for it. The producer of this film had been planning it for a long time, ie since 2009. Zac Efron made his fifth musical with this film. One character was inspired by the beautiful actress Anne Hathaway. Michael Gracey made his debut with this film, after having done other jobs for twenty years, always related to the world of entertainment and cinema. The music has won awards and are precisely eleven authentic pieces.

This story is absolutely based on things that happened in the past, except for two characters. In the film Jenny is the best singer in the world and this has given the opera actress so many uncertainties and insecurities, as she is not a professional singer, so she was dubbed. Despite this, she still wanted to take singing lessons and shot some small scenes which were added in the extra content. Hugh, during filming he had a melanoma in his nose and was operated on, so during one song he was replaced by another person. The man, however, could not resist, so he wanted to join him, blowing the points and therefore a lot of blood came out.

The Greatest Showman, a biographical and musical Rai 2 film

The Greatest Showman will go on wave Rai 2 starting from 9:20 pm today, January 6th. The genre is biographical and musical, as it is based on the true story of the character, who really existed. The main actors of the film are: Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Paul Sparks, Fredric Lehne, McCarthy and many others.

Country of distribution is United States, 20th Century Fox, screenplay by Jenny Bicks, Bill Condon and photography by Seamus McGarvey. Editing is by Tom Cross, Joe Hutshing, Jon Poll and Spencer Susser and the music is by Benj Pasek and John Debney. The production is Chernin Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox.

The Greatest Showman, the plot of the film: a nineteenth-century show

The Greatest Showman it is a film that takes up many choreography and 19th century performances. The head of the circus started a business with the character played by Zac Efron, opening a big circus, with many seats and four boxes. They both want to put on a fantastic show, with stunts and freak shows, until they both fall in love with two women. One character by a trapeze artist and the other by the singer, also called the Swedish nightingale, who sports a beautiful voice.

The plot of this film was fictional, even if it drew a lot of inspiration from the impresario, who was known for his foundation and the very big circus. The latter offered many attractions and the film is inspired by this. In the shows there were very particular people, such as bearded women and dwarfs, but also exotic animals. The man was a master illusionist and a businessman, who made scams, such as the Siren, or a monkey’s body that was sewn onto the mermaid’s tail.

His aim was not to deceive people, but to make money, so he hypnotized the audience, creating a world that took viewers away from real life. A film to see for both adults and children.

Video, the trailer for the film “The Greatest Showman”

