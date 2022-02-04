in the cast of the Monterossi series with Fabrizio Bentivoglio

Imagine a little girl watching Hook from Steven Spielberg and thinks: ‘I want to do these things to her too’. And from that day on, that little girl chooses not to have plans B but to fight, with all the strength she has within her, to become an actress. She really becomes one. Martina Sammarco she is a young artist who is slowly building a solid and amazing career.

In 2019, he takes part in the film The two popes from Fernando Meirelleswhere he acts alongside artists such as Jonathan Pryce And Anthony Hopkins. In 2021, she returns to the cinema with the dark comedy of Roan Johnson by title Stay home. Now, it’s on Prime Video with the series Monterossiwhere it reads next to Fabrizio Bentivoglio. The future is all to be written and this conscious and enthusiastic actress, with her decision and passion in her heart, is ready to continually evolve, to surprise our eyes.

Film Post meets Martina Sammarco

Welcome, Martina. You are in the cast of the Monterossi series. How would you describe your character to me?

I could say that Nadia is the most modern character in the series, she is a girl who is, more or less, thirty years old and is a computer genius (I really like this aspect of her because it is something very far from me). She loves everything related to technology, she is super knowledgeable and knows several languages. However, like many in their thirties today, she finds herself living a life of precariousness. I think she is a young woman who is very aware of her own abilities and possibilities but at the same time, she knows that right now she can’t even afford to have a home on her own. This character represents the modernity and topicality of our generation today.

The series is based on novels This Is not A Love Song And Of anger and wind by Alessandro Robecchi, published by Sellerio. How did you approach these books to be able to build Nadia?

I approached these books in an extremely natural way. I read the novels, trying to understand what Nadia was, conceived by Alessandro Robecchi and at the same time, I enjoyed creating my version of this character with the director. For me, he was thrilling. The character of Nadia immediately won me over, from reading the novels to the screenplay. She was funny, ironic. She had that necessary cynicism. Nadia is a determined young woman and this side of her character amuses me.

The best thing was seeing Alessandro Robecchi very often on the set. He was very happy to be on set with us, he was having fun and was curious to see our scenes; he was a very important presence for us actors. He spurred us on. When you arrive on set, initially, you are afraid of being able to disappoint the expectations of those who wrote these stories but once you pass that level and understand that the writer is happy, you are happy too.

How was it working with Fabrizio Bentivoglio? What human exchange was there between you?

Being able to act with Fabrizio Bentivoglio was a gift. More than that, I couldn’t ask for. I feel great satisfaction. With Fabrizio, a common idea was immediately created on the relationship between my character and his. Right from the start, Fabrizio pointed out to me that the relationship between Nadia and Carlo is a relationship of a family that has chosen itself, as if the two of them represented a father and a daughter, in some way. So, that thought certainly helped us a lot on set.

I tried to take as much as possible from an actor like him. Fabrizio very often gave me advice and help so that the scene was at its best. Seeing him act was a great school for me. When I got to the script readings, at first, I got excited. I thought, “This is happening, really.” I experienced something very natural also thanks to the director, a person capable of possessing a great empathy that puts everyone at ease.

Speaking of Roan Johnson, what was it like to come back to work with him?

The first big gift was being able to work with Roan. For me, he has become a reference figure, a very important presence. We shared a lot together when I worked on the set of ‘Stay Home’ and finding him here, for my first role in a big series, was like coming home, somehow. I felt calm because I knew I was in good hands. I couldn’t have asked for better. As I told you before, Roan is gifted with great empathy. The beauty of his sets is that all the people who collaborate with him create an environment very similar to a family. For me, it’s very nice to be able to play in his projects. He works with you in a conscious way also because, very often, he is the scriptwriter of the projects he directs. And at the same time, he always leaves his actors a margin of play space that surprises.

In 2021, you are in the cast of the dark comedy Stay home, directed by Johnson himself. What did this project mean for you?

This film meant a lot to me. First of all, for many of my colleagues, including myself, it was the first opportunity to work on a film as protagonists and to be able to have something full-bodied in their hands. And then, why, this film has complex technical notes. Half of it was shot in sequence and this method took two weeks of rehearsal, something that doesn’t usually happen often. For us, who were all actors who came from the theater, all of this was wonderful.

It gave us the opportunity to get into our characters and to understand the relationships between each of them well. We did a lot of rehearsals with the camera operator, everything was well orchestrated. Humanly speaking, all my colleagues have become brothers to me. We shot State at home during the second lockdown and the production made us live as roommates. So, we were roommates on set and in life, those weeks. Quite often, Roan would come to our house and we would all rehearse the scenes together. This experience made us realize how lucky we were at that moment, while the world was blocked. Many of our friends weren’t working while we were lucky enough to shoot, to do what we loved to do in life. So, it was an apocalyptic experience.

How much do you think this sector is changing for young artists?

I think things are rapidly changing. I feel that there has been almost an acceleration, also due to the relationship with foreign countries and with the various platforms that have a much more open reality. Hence, they contaminate our reality faster. We want to represent reality as we see it on the street, in its many forms. Cinema and TV are also changing things. I would like to get to the next step, that of not having to worry about making an inclusive series, in some way, or a film that is inclusive but that all of this is considered perfectly normal and that’s it. An actor is chosen for the gifts he has, for the ability to make history.

Bridgertonfor example, it’s a series that communicated in an extremely natural way how important inclusion is in the choice of characters.

Absolutely yes. Bridgerton did all this and had the freedom to propose links with reality, despite being a costume series that tells a specific historical period in England. For me, all this, coming from the theater, is normal. In the theater, I played the wife of a partisan, for example. And no one has raised the problem. I think we have to change the imagery of the series, even the contemporary ones.

There is always this habit of seeing a black actress who plays the best friend and never the protagonist, for example. The speech is very broad and is linked to all minorities, in various facets. I think, however, we are at a good point. I’m confident. In everyday reality, out there, there are so many things we are in contact with. The moment they are not represented, it is as if they do not really exist. Seeing a black teacher, a black lawyer is different than never seeing him. All this changes our habit of watching movies and series. People’s awareness changes, including awareness of themselves.

What are the artists who inspire you and strengthen your artistic path?

I was lucky enough to take part, with a very small role, in the film The Two Popes by Fernando Meirelles with Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins. I’ve known them both. But I got to know Hopkins better and somehow that meeting was a beacon for me. From what I have known this actor I have been certain, seeing him, that this was the example I wanted to carry forward in my work. He, despite getting to where he has come, is extremely kind and thoughtful. He cares that everyone around him is really comfortable. He had a great delicacy towards me.

You know, many times society wants to give you this idea of ​​people who have to be aggressive, handsome, who have to win over others. And then, an artist like Anthony Hopkins arrives who makes you understand, with elegance, that all this is not necessary. I will carry this example with me forever.

As an artist and as a human being, how would you describe Martina Sammarco if you could use an image?

I think that’s the hardest question ever. I think of the actress Martina, who is constantly evolving, like the person Martina. They are constantly changing. If I have to think of a core, I think of a film I saw as a child and which, unconsciously, led me to want to be an actress: Hook by Steven Spielberg. As a child, watching that movie opens up all of your imagination and you think: ‘I want to do this thing in life’. If I have to think about the core, about that thing that doesn’t change, despite the changes in everything else, I think about that creativity, that flame, given by any image of Hook.

You know, I’ve never had plans B in my life. In all the occasions in my life when I have been presented with possible emergency exits, I have eliminated them all with an incredible madness. I’ve always thought: either this job or nothing. I think in this madness, I have been honest with myself. I quickly realized that Plan B could be tempting. At the slightest difficulty, it could be a way to take refuge in something easy and I didn’t want all of that.