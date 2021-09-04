in the cast there is also Miriana Trevisan

There will be also Miriana Trevisan to the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip. The announcement is made by Davide Maggio’s blog. Last year, the former Velina di Striscia la news was a guest on the reality show to support her ex-husband I pay. Now Miriana is ready to become the official tenant of the most spied house in Italy after the experience in 2007 on the Isola dei Famosi. “To face that kind of program you have to be yourself”, is the advice arrived from Pago, who in his curriculum can also boast experiences at Temptation Island Vip and Tale and Which Show.
Who are the competitors of Big Brother Vip
At the moment Alfonso Signorini has announced only two competitors of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip: the singer Katia Ricciarelli and the former tronista of Men and Women Sophie Codegoni. According to the latest rumors in the cast of the program there should also be: Giucas Casella, Jo Squillo, Soleil Sorge, Manuel Bortuzzo, Carmen Russo, Francesca Cipriani, Davide Silvestri, Raffaella Fico, Ainett Stephens, Manila Nazzaro. And then: the daughter of Albano and Loredana Lecciso Jasmine Carrisi, the three grandchildren of the last emperor of Ethiopia Jessica, Lucrezia and Clarissa Hailé Selassié, the former Temptation Island competitor Tommaso Eletti, the former flirt of Belen Gianmaria Antinolfi, the son of Patrizia Mirigliani Nicola Pisu, the actor and model Andrea Casalino.