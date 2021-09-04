in the cast there is also Miriana Trevisan

There will be also Miriana Trevisan to the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip. The announcement is made by Davide Maggio’s blog. Last year, the former Velina di Striscia la news was a guest on the reality show to support her ex-husband I pay. Now Miriana is ready to become the official tenant of the most spied house in Italy after the experience in 2007 on the Isola dei Famosi. “To face that kind of program you have to be yourself”, is the advice arrived from Pago, who in his curriculum can also boast experiences at Temptation Island Vip and Tale and Which Show.