In the center of the italics is George Clooney helping people affected by bad weather

The American actor tells himself “Very boring” Due to the floods and landslides around Lake Como, he owns a house there.

“It’s worse than I thought.” In an interview with the Italian media, George Clooney spoke of his fears of floods ravaging the area around Lake Como. The actor arbitrarily joined the affected residents and helped them. The area where George Clooney’s second home was located was hit by heavy rains and landslides on Tuesday. According to Evening standardSome 60 residents had to be evacuated due to this bad weather.

George Clooney, along with rescuers and disaster victims, helped clean up the area. Splash News / ABACA

The next day, George Clooney, who was there with his wife Amal and their 4-year-old twin children, came to see the damage. He helped clean up the area with the victims The independent . “George Clooney came straight to City Hall to see what happened. We went to see the damage together. “, explains Mayor Roberto Posey UK Times .

“He was very angry and said he would like to help. We are raising funds and I hope you will use the various forums at your disposal to contribute to this effort.continues Roberto Pozzi. “It just occurred to us then. Sorry George Clooney. I talked to the mayor, there will be a lot of work, it will cost millions of dollars, but this city is strong. Jump back and come back stronger than before. This is a very flexible city. “

“It rained continuously for three days and then we took a wall of water and debris coming down the hill.”, explains the mayor The sun , British media questioned him about the effects of bad weather. The Italian city councilor added that four houses were destroyed.

“Now we are waiting for the government to declare a state of emergency and provide us with extraordinary financial assistance.”, He explains UK Times. In June, local sources told The People George Clooney and his family came to Lake Como for an unusually long stay. “They didn’t spend any time on Lake Como last year. This is the first time in two years that they have returned to Italy., According to a similar source.