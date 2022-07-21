In the classrooms of Buenos Aires, a battle for inclusive language

The movement around language, according to some experts, is part of a broader challenge to the way society perceives gender.

“For non-binary people, language is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Rodrigo Borba, a professor of applied linguistics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. “What they are questioning at a deeper ideological level is that gender is not connected to your genitals and that it doesn’t just come in pairs.”

Argentina is a surprising setting for such an intense debate about gender-neutral language: the country has largely embraced transgender rights. In 2012, it became one of the first countries of the world to approve a law that allows people to change their gender in official documents, without requiring the intervention of a doctor or a mental health therapist.

Last year, the federal government adopted a measure requiring that 1 percent of all public sector jobs be reserved for transgender people. Those who identify as non-binary can mark an “X” on official documents, instead of choosing between the male or female categories. One of the president’s sons is non-binary and a drag queen.

Even the ruling coalition, Frente de Todos, has changed its logo to avoid using the masculine form “all” by replacing the second “o” with the image of a sun.