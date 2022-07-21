In the classrooms of Buenos Aires, a battle for inclusive language
BUENOS AIRES — Instead of saying “amigos,” some Spanish speakers use “amigues.” Instead of “all”, some write “all”. And some signs that said “welcome”, now say “welcome”.
The changes, which had been adopted informally by school teachers in Buenos Aires, were a deliberate effort to include people who do not identify as male or female in a language in which many words are classified as masculine or feminine. .
Gender-neutral language, as well as other languages, including English and French, are increasingly being used in Latin America by supporters who say it helps create a more inclusive society.
But for some Spanish-speakers, including many academics and politicians, the changes degrade a language spoken by 500 million people around the world.
In Argentina, the tension has gone from being a war of public opinion to becoming a battle of policies.
The city government of Buenos Aires, the nation’s capital, last month banned teachers from using gender-neutral words during class and in communications with parents. The city’s education minister said that language violated the rules of Spanish and hindered students’ reading comprehension.
That measure, which is one of the first rules adopted in the world to specifically prohibit the use of neutral or inclusive language, provoked a quick reaction. Argentina’s top education official has criticized the rule, and at least five organizations, a mix of gay rights and civil rights groups, have sued to overturn it.
Jaime Perczyk, Argentina’s education minister, compared the move to bans against left-handed writing under Francisco Franco’s fascist dictatorship in Spain. “With that they thought they were correcting something and the causes are deeper,” he said, explaining that students use gender-neutral language as a tool to combat sexist attitudes that are prevalent in Argentine culture.
In Romance languages, such as Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese, the debate over gender-neutral terminology can be particularly fierce because all grammar is gendered.
The gender-neutral language has scandalized linguistic purists. The Royal Spanish Academy, considered by many to be the guardian of the Spanish language, described the use of “e”, “@” and “X”, which are used instead of the “o” and “a” that are often established the gender of a word, such as “alien to the morphology of Spanish” in a 2020 report.
Last year, France’s education minister recommended avoiding inclusive writing in ministry communications and in schools. A prominent French dictionary sparked outrage last October after it added iela gender-neutral singular pronoun.
The debate has become part of an emerging culture war in Latin America. In December, Uruguay’s public education agency issued a memorandum limiting the use of inclusive language, saying it “must conform to the rules of the Spanish language.”
Gender-neutral language has also become an issue in Brazil’s October elections. The country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for a second term, told reporters in December during a discussion on educational issues that “the gender-neutral language of homosexuals” is “spoiling our children.”
In Colombia, Francia Márquez, the newly elected vice president, was ridiculed by conservative critics for using neutral language during her campaign. “God save Colombia”, she wrote in a tweet Margarita Restrepo, legislator from a right-wing party.
That debate is also playing out in the United States, where the neutral term “Latinx” was added to a widely used dictionary in 2018. But even among Hispanics, many have not heard of the term and few, primarily college-educated young women , use it, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey.
The movement to push for these changes in the Romance languages originated at least as early as the 1970s, among feminists who challenged the use of the generic masculine, a grammatical rule in which the masculine form takes precedence when referring to a group of words. people if the group includes a man. (In Spanish, five girls are “las Niñas”, but once a boy joins the group, they become “los Niños”).
In France, instead of using chers étudiantsthe masculine form of “dear students,” feminists promoted the use of double forms that included a feminine spelling alongside the masculine, such as chers étudiants et chères étudiantes, said Heather Burnett, a linguist at France’s national research agency.
Today, a new wave of activists is going further. Many transgender people want to completely erase the grammatical terms of gender. Instead of using “dear students and dear students” they prefer, for example, to use “dear students”.
The movement around language, according to some experts, is part of a broader challenge to the way society perceives gender.
“For non-binary people, language is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Rodrigo Borba, a professor of applied linguistics at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. “What they are questioning at a deeper ideological level is that gender is not connected to your genitals and that it doesn’t just come in pairs.”
Argentina is a surprising setting for such an intense debate about gender-neutral language: the country has largely embraced transgender rights. In 2012, it became one of the first countries of the world to approve a law that allows people to change their gender in official documents, without requiring the intervention of a doctor or a mental health therapist.
Last year, the federal government adopted a measure requiring that 1 percent of all public sector jobs be reserved for transgender people. Those who identify as non-binary can mark an “X” on official documents, instead of choosing between the male or female categories. One of the president’s sons is non-binary and a drag queen.
Even the ruling coalition, Frente de Todos, has changed its logo to avoid using the masculine form “all” by replacing the second “o” with the image of a sun.
In Buenos Aires, the city’s education minister, Soledad Acuña, said the new rule on inclusive language is not intended to be a ban. “The language itself is neither more nor less inclusive,” she said in an interview. “It depends on how people use it.”
The same day the rule was introduced, Acuña said, the ministry published several guides on how to be inclusive using traditional Spanish grammar. They suggest, for example, writing “the students” or using neutral words like “people”.
But the guidelines have done little to appease activists and some students who say the new language guidelines make them feel left out.
“You feel really bad,” said Agostina Fernández Tirra, 17, who identifies as non-binary and attends public school in Buenos Aires. “They put us all in the same bag: they are all women or all men. Those of us who are left in the middle, who are neither a woman nor a man, it’s like they don’t take you into account.”
Some parents and teachers have applauded the rule. Gender-neutral language is “not even inclusive,” said Vanina María Casali, principal of an elementary school in Palermo, an upper-class neighborhood of Buenos Aires. “In our school there are students who have learning disorders and it is much more difficult for them because it confuses them.”
It’s not clear what influence, if any, gender-neutral language might have on reading comprehension, said Florencia Salvarezza, a neuroscientist in Argentina who works on cognition, because little research has been done on the topic.
But, Salvarezza added, it’s plausible that neutral language could complicate learning. “There is no way to create a syllable in Spanish with the ‘x’ or the ‘@’ because they are not vowels,” she said. “That could confuse young children.”
However, advocates and others involved in Buenos Aires schools believe that, despite the rule, the use of neutral language will continue to expand.
“It’s something that can’t be banned if we already use it in what we do,” said Alexandra Rodríguez, who volunteers at a community center after school. “Language is something that is constantly changing. It moves, it is alive because we are alive and it is going to change”.