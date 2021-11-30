In the climb to Tim is Draghi the chicken?

In finance there is a saying: if you sit at a table without knowing who the chicken to pluck is you. When KKR launched its “non-binding” purchase offer to be carried out only “with the agreement with the Italian government”, the table was formed. On the one hand KKR and JP Morgan who in their history have never shown themselves to be chickens and on the other hand the Italian government returning from the successes of Ilva, Alitalia and Autostrade. From what we learn the government would like to become the owner of the Telecom network to merge it with Open Fiber and thus manage the single infrastructure that would be rented at regulated prices to the various telephone operators, while KKR would remain the exclusive owner of the commercial part of TIM which, according to rumors, could be resold to Iliad.

The statements by Draghi, Giorgetti Franco and Colao all go in the direction of state intervention on the network. What’s wrong with that? The price! At what price the state is willing to buy the Tim network once KKR completes the purchase of the entirety of Tim. How many employees will Tim transfer to the new state network? What will be the costs of the operation when fully operational? What will be the returns on future investments? What and how many investments will there be? How will they translate into tariffs for operators and consequently for consumers?

In the all-Italian debate based on abstract principles and not on concrete numbers, the party will be having it KKR who appears to have found the chicken to pluck. It would not have succeeded in the USA, the most technologically advanced country in the world, there are thousands of communication networks in competition with each other, it would not have succeeded in France where there are 2 networks with strict interconnection obligations, it would not have succeeded in the UK where, listen, listen, KKR is the majority shareholder of Gigaclear which operates in competition with the network managed by British Telecom which is the equivalent of our TIM.