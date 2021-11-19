In the coming months in Europe there is a risk of 300,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations, the analysis: why Italy and the United Kingdom are safer

Europe is vulnerable and the pandemic can still cause at least another 300,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalized. Fortunately, the darkest hour has already passed for Italy and the United Kingdom, which will be safe in the months to come. This is the prediction of a study published on the medRxiv database in preprint, then awaiting validation by independent scientists, conducted by researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. The British work has tried to calculate what the potential residual load of Covid-19 will be in European countries: how many people, that is, may still get sick, die, or need hospitalization. To do this, the dynamics of past waves of the pandemic were crossed with data relating to the susceptibility of the population to the virus – for example, how many people are immune because vaccinated or already sick from Covid – and vulnerability – for example, advanced age . In the 19 countries considered in the study, the pandemic may still be responsible for 300,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations. However, there is great variability.

The United Kingdom would be the least vulnerable country, thanks to the presence of three factors: the early start of the vaccination campaign, the high coverage rates of the most vulnerable age groups and the high rate of infections during the previous waves. Italy would also present a similar situation. Romania, on the other hand, is in an opposite situation and therefore would run a greater risk. But in absolute terms, Germany is the country that could pay the highest price, with a forecast of over 280,000 hospitalizations and 115,000 deaths. What the researchers hypothesized is a “worst-case scenario», In which some factors that could have a direct impact on the number of infections are not taken into account, first of all the decline in immunity induced by vaccines over the months. In any case, the scientists recommend, “it is necessary to continue with pharmacological interventions and efforts must be made to obtain high vaccination coverage in the short term, to limit the aggravation of the situation”.

