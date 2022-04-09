IN THE CORAL CASE – General Adán Cáceres and Pastora Guzmán are seeking for the third time to have preventive detention revoked

The former head of the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep) in the period 2012-2020, Major General Adán Cáceres Silvestre, Pastor Rossy Guzmán and her son, again go to the National District Court of Appeal, seeking to obtain their freedom.

This time the appeals filed separately by those involved in the corruption network of the Coral case, they were empowered to the Third Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal of the National District.

Still the courtchaired by Daniel Nolasco, has not set a date for the knowledge of the resources filed by Cáceres Silvestre, Guzmán and Tanner Flete Guzmán, through their technical defenses.

That same Criminal Chamber ordered the maintenance in prison of the defendants who went before the First Chamber of the Court, which also ordered the ratification of preventive detention.

The defendants seek that the higher court repeal the decision of Judge Kenya Romero, of the Permanent Attention Court, who sent him to the Najayo Correction and Rehabilitation Center for 18 months along with others involved in the Coral case.

in the instances the defenses of the accused ask the Court to revoke the decision and, consequently, provide for the freedom of its clients pure and simple, and otherwise impose the payment of an economic guarantee, exit impediment and periodic presentation.

Police Colonel Rafael Núñez de Aza, former head of the Financial Department of the Presidential Security Corps (CUSEP), Alejandro Montero Cruz and Major Alejandro Girón Jiménez also appear as defendants in the Coral case.

Girón Jiménez is under house arrest at a confidential address that the Public Ministry provided to the court, to protect his security, for being the main witness of the accusation and collaborator of the accusing entity.