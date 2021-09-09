In the couple you have to give and receive gratitude

L‘editorial by Annalisa Monfreda

Whether he copied it or improvised it, whether it was too dull or incredibly romantic, whether he knows what love is or how to be forgiven – that’s not the point. The dedication that Roberto Benigni made to his wife Nicoletta Braschi from the stage of the Venice Film Festival contains the active principle that would cure many slow-wearing unions to which they seem inevitably destined: gratitude. “If I have sometimes taken flight in my work it is thanks to you, your talent, your mystery, your charm, your beauty, your femininity, the fact of being a woman. If something beautiful and good I have done in my life has always been crossed by your light ».

Four years ago, on an equally famous stage, a Hollywood star performed an equally blatant “thank you”. Ryan Gosling, new Golden Globe winner for La la land, said to his Eva Mendes: “While I sang, danced and played the piano – having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in a film – my lady was picking up our daughter, she was pregnant with the second and was trying to help his brother to fight his battle with cancer. If he hadn’t done all of this, so that I could have this experience, for sure there would be someone else here today. So thank you, darling! ».

Is it really so important to say thank you? One of the first scholars to point this out was Arlie Horschild, who in the 1980s, after attending countless families and sinking her hands in many crises, noted

that “when couples collide, it’s rarely simply about who does what. Much more often it is a question of giving and receiving gratitude ».

A strange feeling, gratitude. That perhaps we explain less than we really feel. Because we think it is too little to say “thank you”, and then we struggle to reciprocate, being trapped in the impossibility of doing it or in the failure to recognize our way of reciprocating. We struggle to believe that a simple thank you would be enough.

I once questioned a very intelligent woman about how she accepted the obvious disparity within her family. She thought about it, then replied: «He thanks me. Not a day goes by when you don’t make me understand how important what I do is ». Do not misunderstand me. Saying thank you is not the viaticum for every disparity within the couple. But it is the formula that makes the invisible visible, that gives substance to what seems to fluctuate inconsistent. Choosing to live as a couple forces us to reformulate our desires, conditioned by the other. There are things that we will be able to do precisely because as a couple and others that we will have to give up. Saying thank you for the former is the best way to accept the latter and to continue expanding.