A year has passed since the publication of the Research Department report on the forecasts for 2021 which indicated the key levels to be monitored at the end of the quarter. On that occasion, in fact, we were writing

The projection in progress on the quarterly time frame is currently not definable. As can be seen from the graph, in fact, the prices have been compressed for the past year in the wide range of 5.65 euros and 8.06 euros. These two levels are very important as they represent the watershed between the upward trend prevailing (quarterly closing above € 8.06) or the bearish one (quarterly closing below € 5.65).

The close of the first quarter of 2021 was at € 8.886 and from that moment Unicredit prices have gained more than 50%. The race to the top, however, should not have come to an end yet. In fact, in the course of 2022 Unicredit’s prices could reach and exceed 20 euros. Before, however, going to discuss the expectations for 2022, we briefly report the status of the evaluation of Unicredit.

The company enjoys attractive earnings multiples, but is overvalued relative to our fair value calculations. With a price / earnings ratio of 15.39 for 2021 and 7.63 for 2022, based on this ratio, the company is among the cheapest on the market. The company’s earnings prospects for the next few years are also an important resource.

Before moving on to examine the graph, we report the recommendations of the analysts. The average consensus of analysts covering the stock is to buy with a target price that expresses an undervaluation of 18%.

In the course of 2022, Unicredit’s prices could reach and exceed 20 euros: the indications of the graphic analysis

The title Unicredit (MIL: UCG) closed the session on December 30 with an increase of 0.06% compared to the previous session at 13.544 euros.

As we said earlier, the close of the first quarter of 2021 triggered a rise that shows no signs of weakening. At the moment, therefore, there are no major obstacles on the way to achieving the objectives in the 15/16 euro area. What happens near this resistance level will then be crucial for the future of the title. The overcoming of the indicated obstacle, in fact, would open to the achievement of the 20 euro area and in the long term, quarterly time frame, also to the achievement of the 35 euro area.

Only a monthly close of less than 11.223 euros would undermine the long-term bullish scenario.

Monthly time frame

Quarterly time frame