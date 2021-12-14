Business

in the Covid pandemic strong increase in work productivity, + 1.3% in 2020

“In 2020 – explains Istat – labor productivity increased markedly in the sector of financial and insurance activities (6.3%), in information and communication services, in the education, health and social assistance sector (5, 7%) and, to a lesser extent, in Construction (2.8%). The most significant decline was recorded in Agriculture (-3.9%). In Industry in the strict sense, labor productivity marked a weak growth (+ 0.1%), after much more marked annual average growth rates in previous years “.

Positive contributions from trade, transport, hotels and public businesses

“The growth in labor productivity recorded in 2020 (+ 1.3%) is mainly due to the positive contributions for 0.6 percentage points of the activities of commerce, transport, hotels and public businesses, for 0.4 points of education, health and social assistance, and for 0.3 points from construction. The positive contributions of the other sectors were weaker, with the only exception represented by Industry in the strict sense, whose contribution was strongly negative (-0.9 percentage points ) “, reads the productivity report again.

Work productivity, Italy at the top in Europe

“The growth in labor productivity recorded in Italy (+ 1.3%) was much greater than that of Germany (0.4%)”, explains Istat, stressing that “both countries are above the average of ‘EU27, which marks a decline of 0.1% “. In the same period, Istat affirms, the main European partners recorded a strong negative trend in labor productivity, with contractions of 2.8% in Spain and 1.1% in France. The average annual growth in labor productivity between 2014-2020 was: Germany + 1.0%, France 0.5%, Spain 0.0%, EU27 average + 1.2%.

In 2020, sharp decline in capital productivity: -11.2% In 2020, the productivity of capital recorded a double-digit decline of 11.2%. This is due “to the strong decrease in value added of 11.8% associated with the very limited decrease in capital input (-0.6%).” The average annual decline in capital productivity in Italy in the years 2014-2020 it was -1.1% “.” The productivity of capital – explains Istat – indicates the degree of efficiency with which the capital factor is used in the production process “.

