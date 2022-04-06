“In the culture of incest, the women themselves are the ones in charge of silencing the victims”: the case of Brisa de Angulo, raped by her cousin when she was a teenager

Felipe Llambias (@felipellambias)

Brisa de Angulo has been waiting for two decades.

So much so, that more time has passed since her cousin raped her -repeatedly for eight months- than she had lived until then. She was a teen 15 in the year 2000, when the family nightmare began. He was ten years older.

“Although I was raped and tortured dozens of timesIt didn’t even cross my mind to tell about it or ask for help. In fact, I thought it would be better for me take my life tell someone,” he said last week in front of the judges of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, who heard his case for the lawsuit he filed against the Bolivian state for “lack of access to justice and institutional violence.”

He said that he tried to kill himself twice, and that when he finally spoke and his parents filed a lawsuit, they asked him in court why he hadn’t said anything earlier.

“I didn’t know that what was happening to me was a crime. I had the false belief – which most people have – that the rapes happen by a stranger in a dark alley.

“My assailant, like others, was very adept at keeping the victim silent. He was an adult in my family. He was someone who was supposed to guide me and protect me. He was someone who was supposed to show me, and I was supposed to see, what the world through his eyes. Even though he hated it (the sexual act), he couldn’t identify that it was a crime,” he continued.

De Angulo said that although her cousin did not exercise physical violence during the rapes, on other occasions he hit her or threw her to the ground and kicked her.

It filled her with fear. She knew what she was capable of doing to him if she didn’t act as he wanted.

It was her fault

The legislation of each country is different regarding what is considered a crime or how they are defined.

Sexual assault, sexual abuse, rape, incest and statutory rape are some of the criminal classifications that exist in various Latin American countries, although some do not consider the last two.

Rape, that is, having sexual relations between an adult and a minor “through deception”, is what De Angulo’s cousin was tried for in Cochabamba (Bolivia), where he lived.

He was not convicted of rape because he had not used physical violence during sexual intercourse.

But, at the same time, the Bolivian judicial authorities blamed her, claiming that she was actually a girl who was looking for a man and had fallen in love.

That didn’t fit in his head. I was just scared. Very afraid.

image source, Getty Images Caption, As director of the NGO “Una Brisa de Esperanza”, which works with child and adolescent victims of sexual abuse, Brisa de Angulo has given lectures on the sexual abuse of children and adolescents.

In these 20 years, De Angulo went through three trials in Bolivia. Now the case is under consideration by the Inter-American Court, and another trial is pending in Bolivia.

Your cousin is on the loose. Fugitive.

She waits. Waiting. She keeps waiting.

Bolivia on the bench

The case reached the continental level because De Angulo took it to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), an auxiliary legal body of the OAS that studied it and decided that it had sufficient merit to present it before the court based in Costa Rica.

The Bolivian state is on the defendants’ bench in this sphere, since both the IACHR and itself and its defense understand that Bolivia failed to deal with her case because, according to what they say, it did not give her adequate access to justice, revictimized her constantly and there was “institutional violence”.

“The consequences that I still have are due more to the treatment that the State made with me than to the rape itself“De Angulo said in an interview with BBC Mundo.

During the hearing before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, representatives of the Bolivian Attorney General’s Office asked De Angulo questions that, according to her, were trying to make her take a false step. Of the four on the other side, three were women.

“If Bolivia can have that aggressiveness against me, an adult, at an international level, imagine how they do it in court with a girl. The position that Bolivia takes with victims of sexual violence was evident,” he said.

“I felt helpless because of the incestuous culture we live inthat culture where things that happen in the family should stay in the family.”

During the court session, which was virtual and could be viewed live on YouTube, De Angulo’s aunt and cousin were heard to write messages in a chat room that she described as “threatening.” They also claimed that she was a liar who was destroying the family.

“In the culture of incest, women themselves are the ones who are responsible for silencing the victims to maintain the hierarchy of patriarchy.”

“What happens in the family happens to society. (…) It is repulsive to see how they, being affected by this hierarchy, are seeking to silence, shame, defame and intimidate other women who have fought with blood to break silences” Angle said.

The incest has different definitions according to each country and in some chaotic countries it is even considered until on the fourth degree of consanguinitythat is, even first cousins.

image source, Daniel Cima/IACHR Caption, Brisa de Angulo had a hearing at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in front of representatives of the Bolivian State in March 2017.

De Angulo understands that this conduct on the part of the Bolivian State has violated his human rights since the first time he denounced his cousin, and that he continues to do so.

“The thesis of the State for 20 years has been to normalize rape based on the pretense that what happened was a ‘falling in love’ between first cousins,” one of his lawyers, Bárbara Jiménez Santiago, told BBC Mundo.

Bolivia states that “sexual assault is not synonymous with rape and that the determination of the criminal offense attributable to this case corresponds solely to the Bolivian justice operators”, according to the Attorney General of the State, Wilfredo Chávez, before the Inter-American Court.

He also noted that “the State finds it surprising the way in which certain facts have been misrepresented on the development of the investigations and the process as such”.

“For the State, it is incontrovertible that all the evidence demonstrates the existence of the facts related to an alleged injury to physical integrity, the affectation of private life or intimacy,” but that does not mean that it has exercised “institutional violence.” .

BBC Mundo tried to interview the Attorney General, the only person authorized to speak about it in the Attorney General’s Office, but at the time this article was published we had not received a response from him.

the attempt pplow don’t let it happen again

Brisa de Angulo is not seeking financial compensation. what he wants is that new legal standards are generated within the inter-American human rights system, to serve as a model for the legislators of Bolivia and other countries.

He hopes that they will consider his case not as a sexual assault but as that of a rape that was also incestuous, which, he argues, aggravates the crime because the adult family member abuses the minor’s trust.

It tries, in turn, to consider rape when sexual intercourse occurs without consent or when consent is presumed to be invalid, regardless of whether there was physical violence or not, to eliminate the concept of statutory rape from the criminal code, to the imprescriptibility for sexual crimes is adopted and that incestuous sexual violations are typified as a different crime when the victims are under 18 years of age.

“I’m looking for the things I suffered in these 20 years not to continue happening,” says De Angulo