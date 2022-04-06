NewsUS

“In the culture of incest, the women themselves are the ones in charge of silencing the victims”: the case of Brisa de Angulo, raped by her cousin when she was a teenager

Brisa de Angulo has been waiting for two decades.

So much so, that more time has passed since her cousin raped her -repeatedly for eight months- than she had lived until then. She was a teen 15 in the year 2000, when the family nightmare began. He was ten years older.

“Although I was raped and tortured dozens of timesIt didn’t even cross my mind to tell about it or ask for help. In fact, I thought it would be better for me take my life tell someone,” he said last week in front of the judges of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, who heard his case for the lawsuit he filed against the Bolivian state for “lack of access to justice and institutional violence.”

He said that he tried to kill himself twice, and that when he finally spoke and his parents filed a lawsuit, they asked him in court why he hadn’t said anything earlier.

