In the Czech Republic, unvaccinated people will not be able to attend public events and enter premises

Andrej Babis, the outgoing Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, announced that from Monday 22 November, people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be able to attend public events and access some public places.

At the moment in the country to access restaurants, cinemas and to participate in public events it is mandatory to have the Green Pass, which as in Italy is obtained with vaccination, with a document that demonstrates recovery from COVID-19 or with a negative swab to the virus. Due to the recent increase in infections in the country, Babis said that the government has decided to no longer consider the buffer sufficient to obtain the Green Pass: from Monday, therefore, only vaccinated and cured people will be able to have the certificate.

In the Czech Republic, as in several other European countries, a new wave of coronavirus infections is underway: 22,479 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, although the number of people hospitalized at cause of the virus remains much lower than the peaks recorded in the past months thanks to vaccinations. At the moment in the country, which has about 10 million inhabitants, only 58 per cent of the population has completed the vaccination cycle, however, against a European average of 65.2 per cent (in Italy we are at 76.8 per cent).

– Read also: Restrictions in Europe are returning

In recent days Babis had decided not to introduce new restrictions, to wait for the new government to take over, which should soon take office. Babis’s party in fact lost the elections last October, but the new government has not yet taken office.

An agreement between the two winning coalitions of the elections was reached only on November 3, and it will be up to President Milos Zeman – who until a few weeks ago was hospitalized in intensive care for serious health problems – to assign a new position as prime minister in the next few weeks. weeks.